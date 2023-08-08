The Dallas Cowboys organization has announced that it will be hosting its annual Cowboys Night event at the Ford Center in Frisco on Aug. 22.

The event is part of the Cowboys’ 2023 Training Camp, which gives fans the chance to watch the Dallas Cowboys team practice in preparation of their upcoming regular season.

Cowboys Night will kick off the first of three practices that the NFL team will showcase in front of fans in Frisco.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the Tostitos Championship Plaza. Attendees will get the chance to experience an electrifying performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, music from a live DJ, interactive games, numerous giveaways and more.

At 4:30 p.m., the doors to the Ford Center will open up to the public in advance of the Cowboys’ practice session, which is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Prior to the practice, an opening ceremony will take place, which includes an additional performance from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, in addition to Jerry Jones — the owner, president and general manager of the Cowboys — offering up remarks to the crowd.

Local television station TXA 21 will be broadcasting the event live from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., with Bill Jones and Isaiah Stanback set to host.

Following the first evening of Training Camp, the Cowboys will be holding two more practices in Frisco, with the second taking place on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m., and the final one occurring on Aug. 24 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All Dallas Cowboys Training Camp practices are free and open to the public, although fans looking to score the best seats in the house have the option of purchasing early access tickets to get in thirty minutes before the rest of the crowd.

To purchase early access tickets, head to www.dallascowboys.com/allaccess.

For more information on Cowboys Night and the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp happening in Frisco, visit www.DallasCowboys.com/TrainingCamp.