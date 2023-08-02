Just as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters, Cinemark West Plano is home to a special TMNT-themed pop-up. Designed to look like a “Turtle Lair,” the pop-up features photo-op spots and interactive elements.

Have a look at Local Profile‘s recent visit:

This is one of only three in the entire country, with the others being in New York and Los Angeles.

Visiting the TMNT pop-up is completely free.

“In honor of the newest film in the beloved TMNT franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Cinemark West Plano has a colorful, immersive ‘Turtle Lair’ pop up experience where Ninja Turtle fans can play games, take photos and feel like they are a part of the iconic turtle team,” wrote Cinemark in an official statement.

Photo: brian ashcraft | local profile

Directed by Jeff Rowe, who previously co-helmed The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stars Jackie Chan as Splinter, Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Rowe co-wrote the movie with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg (Rogen’s writing partner), Dan Hernandez (Pokémon Detective Pikachu) and Benji Samit (Pokémon Detective Pikachu).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opened on August 2.