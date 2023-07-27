In 2021, when news broke that Andreas Kotsifos, former executive chef at The Palm, would open a new steakhouse in Allen in 2022, expectations were high. But then, 2022 came and went and no restaurant opened. Now Allen residents and visitors can get the hype up again as Andreas Prime Steaks and Seafood is aiming to officially open on July 31, 2023.

Born in Greece, Kotsifos is known for his globally-inspired cuisine, and in his over 40-year experience in the industry he’s worked at restaurants all over the world and the U.S. — from Athens, Barcelona, Rome and Paris to Manhattan, Pennsylvania, Florida and Dallas.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Kotsifos might be ready to settle down in Texas since he signed a 10-year lease on the new Allen restaurant and, according to the restaurant’s social media, construction on a second Andreas Prime Steaks Seafood location in Waxahachie already began in March 2022.

While the restaurant hasn’t officially opened yet, it’s been accepting a few reservations from lucky clients for dinner beginning at 5:00 p.m. and on July 22, 2023, the venue offered a soft opening for friends and family of the employees to taste what’s coming in a more relaxed event before the real deal begins this weekend.

The restaurant will offer a globally inspired menu featuring prime steaks and Japanese A5 Wagyu, as well as signature seafood dishes. Additionally, it will feature a selection of wines, personally curated by Kotsifos, to allow guests to choose the perfect pairing. If wine is not your cup of tea, the bar will have over 130 bourbons.

Some of the items on the menu include:

Filet Mignon with lobster Béarnaise, truffle mashed potatoes and asparagus

Bouillabaisse, made of Chilean sea bass, Verlasso salmon, diver scallops, shrimp, lobster and herbs

Shrimp Veracruz with wild rice, jalapeños and green olives

Raw menu, including caviar service, steak and tuna tartare, fresh oysters and more

Lobster Thermidor, with lobster and crab meat, scallions, Parmesan cheese and sautéed green beans with garlic and bacon

Alaskan king crab legs

Japanese A5 Wagyu

American Wagyu rib eye

Andreas Prime Steaks Seafood is located at 610 W Bethany Drive in Allen, east of Sam Johnson Highway and will serve different menus for lunch, dinner and brunch.