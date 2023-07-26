Alberto Lombardi, the famed restaurateur, has a new concept to add to his portfolio of beloved restaurants. Called Maison Chinoise, the establishment aims to mix authentic flavors and ingredients with a contemporary take.

“The inspiration behind Maison Chinoise was to create a dining destination that honors the rich heritage and flavors of Chinese cuisine while presenting it in a modern and approachable way,” said Alberto Lombardi in an official statement.

Lombardi is the founder of Lombardi Family Concepts, the restaurant group behind Kai, Toulouse Cafe & Bar, Lombardi Cucina Italiana, Bistro 31 & Lounge 31, Taverna Pizzeria & Risotteria, Penne Pomodoro and more. With 46 years of experience in hospitality, Lombardi is known for delivering exceptional restaurants with fantastic food, service and ambiance.

Photo courtesy lombardi family concepts

Lombardi Family Concepts’ Corporate Chef Ivan Yuen, who hails from Hong Kong, curated a menu that invites a communal dining experience, giving guests the chance to explore a medley of flavors. Notably, the restaurant features a dumpling station, placing the artistry of handcrafted dumplings at center stage.

As you’d expect from a Lombardi Family Concept restaurant, the beverage program aims to pair well with the cuisine as well as delight the eyes. To further enhance the experience, tableside tea service is offered, presenting an array of rare and classic tea selections — a connoisseur’s dream.

Like Lombardi’s other concepts, Maison Chinoise aims to envelop guests in a captivating ambiance, where contemporary design effortlessly intertwines with timeless elements. The enchanting setting, adorned with natural woods, warm hues and a breezy open-aired patio, culminates in a veritable ode to the spirit of modern Chinese dining, with all of this elegantly unfolding in the heart of Uptown Dallas. According to Lombardi, “Every detail was carefully selected to create a chic and sophisticated space that complements our culinary offerings.”

While an official open date isn’t yet public, Maison Chinoise launched a Facebook page and an Instagram account, with glimpses at what’s to come.