On July 23, 2023, a firebombing incident occurred at the Community Unitarian Universalist Church of Plano at 2875 E. Parker Road. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.



According to the church’s statement, the attack occurred on Sunday, July 23, 2023, sometime between 12:00 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. An incendiary device, containing a chemical accelerant, was either thrown or placed at the front doors of the main church building. The act resulted in a fire and smoke, triggering the monitored fire alarm system, which promptly alerted church personnel. A nearby passerby also noticed the fire and quickly alerted Plano’s 911 system.



Upon arriving at the scene, Plano Firefighters swiftly extinguished the fire. The extent of damage to the church property was contained to the front doors, the immediate vicinity outside the entrance and the entrance foyer.

The Plano Fire Department told Local Profile the fire is still under investigation at this time and there has been no mention of responsible individuals.

According to the church’s statement, they have been targeted by a hate group since at least June 25, 2023. In response to this intrusion during a service on that day, the church officials and law enforcement have been reviewing building security. The post mentioned that the hate group posted videos of their activities inside the church on various social media platforms. However, the specific nature of these alleged activities and the identity of the group involved were not shared.



The Plano Police and Fire Department conducted a comprehensive collection of evidence at the crime scene. They also conducted interviews with multiple church personnel who had arrived to assess the incident.



“The church community asks for your support and prayers at this time as we deal with the impact of this incident,” a statement from the church said. Despite the incident, the church continued its Sunday morning services. Plano officers provided additional security measures during the gatherings.

