Amidst a dangerous heatwave that has swept through North Texas, Medical City Healthcare experts are urging residents to take the necessary precautions to avoid falling victim to heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

According to the Texas-based healthcare provider, it has experienced a 30% increase in heat-related emergency cases over the previous week.

Every year, over 67,000 individuals visit emergency rooms due to heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke, with more than 700 fatalities, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.

In an effort to help North Texans avoid potential illnesses as a result of high temperatures, Medical City Healthcare experts have provided several tips.

The healthcare provider recommends staying informed of local weather news and heat alerts; going outside only when necessary; taking frequent breaks when outdoors; staying hydrated by drinking fluids often throughout the day; wearing loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing; as well as making sure to check in on at-risk family members, friends, neighbors and pets.

Medical City Healthcare says that people suffering from heat stroke can display a variety of different symptoms. This includes a throbbing headache; nausea and vomiting; rapid, shallow breathing; a racing heart; flushed skin; an absence of sweating; as well as changes in speech or behavior.

If someone is displaying symptoms of heatstroke, Medical City Healthcare professionals advise that people call 911 or head to the closest ER.

To learn more about how to stay cool this summer, head to the Medical City Healthcare website.