Garland, Texas is set for a significant boost in its data center infrastructure as NTT Data unveils its ambitious $50 million expansion plan. The construction is projected to be completed by 2024.

Dallas Business Journal recently reported that the forthcoming expansion is poised to take place along Lookout Drive. The endeavor comprises two distinct tenant improvement projects, with each project carrying an estimated price tag of $25 million.

The scope of both projects involves refurbishment and enhancement of existing buildings to accommodate the new tenant. This will encompass additional office spaces and the installation of advanced equipment within the data vaults. Collectively, the combined square footage of the buildings is about 279,000 square feet.

The Dallas Business Journal reported the projects seem to be associated with NTT Data as evidenced by the facility names registered as NTT TX2-Data Center and NTT TX3-Data Center, but the exact nature and extent of NTT Data’s involvement in these ventures remain unverified.

Back in 2017, RagingWire Data Centers, which is owned by NTT Communications, inaugurated its initial data center within a sprawling one-million-square-foot campus located in Garland. This marked the company’s first foray into the area, leaving space for the potential establishment of four more data centers in the future. NTT Data’s presence in Garland positions its data center footprint as one of the most expansive in the North Texas region.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the company also owns a data center in Plano on Plano Parkway near Custer Road and an additional office in Plano’s Legacy business park. The company as has five other centers in Japan, Italy, Germany, China and India.

According to NTT Data, the company focuses on initial advising and long-term project management. The company also invests billions of dollars in R&D, to acquire and collaborate with deep technology and industry acumen.