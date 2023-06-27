After losing his mother to colorectal cancer at 20 years old, Dak Prescott became an impassioned advocate for cancer research.

“Partnering with the American Cancer Society is another way for me to honor my mother’s legacy with my Faith Fight Finish Foundation,” said Prescott.

Prescott recently took on the role of global ambassador for the American Cancer Society. Ambassadors help increase the organization’s impact on cancer prevention, health equity and cancer survivorship.

In his new role, Prescott will continue to support the NFL and American Cancer Society’s Crucial Catch initiative, which highlights the importance of access to screening and reducing cancer risk.

Money raised through Crucial Catch supports an American Cancer Society program that promotes health equity and addresses cancer early detection disparities through community-based cancer prevention programs that increase access to necessary cancer screenings.

Since 2009, Crucial Catch has raised more than $27 million and impacted over one million people in communities that need it most.

Through his commitment as an ambassador, Prescott will also include a matching gift to support the American Cancer Society’s patient support programs.

Prescott’s new role adds to his growing legacy as a fierce advocate for cancer patients and survivors. He previously founded the Faith Fight Finish Foundation to honor his mother’s legacy and support colorectal cancer research.

“Watching her journey highlighted the importance of providing access to cancer screening, education, and survivorship resources. I’m happy to help amplify that message and continue to support better cancer outcomes in any way I can,” Prescott said.

On the field, the Dallas Cowboy was recently named the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization. For more than 100 years, the organization has been combating cancer through advocacy, research and patient support. For more information, call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345 or click here.