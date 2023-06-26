The Colony is now home to a new authentic Italian neighborhood restaurant, pizzeria and wine bar.

“Quartino selected the Colony as its first home in Texas because of its friendly people, incomparable growth, culture and diversity,” said Erick Starke, general manager of Quartino Ristorante and Wine Bar.

“Our goal is to serve up southern hospitality Italian style and create an unforgettable experience for our customers,” he continued.

Quartino is located in the Grotto District of Grandscape in the Colony, directly behind and across the street from Andretti Indoor Karting and Games and next to Thirsty Lion.

The restaurant is owned and operated by the Chicago-based Gibsons Restaurant Group (GRG). The new location initially opened its doors on June 19.

“Quartino is known for its commitment to the highest quality, authentic Italian food and wine, a lively dining experience, and putting the customer first, and we are excited to bring this experience to North Texas,” said Steve Lombardo, founder of GRG.

Quartino has a red-toned brick exterior with awnings and occupies two levels of indoor and outdoor bar and dining room seating at 5754 Grandscape Blvd.

Its menu will feature shared plates with artisanal salumi, in-house made cheeses, paired with Neapolitan-style pizza, handmade pasta, Aquerello risotto and seafood.

Along with craft cocktails, Quartino will offer a wine list that highlights the highest quality, family-owned, small-production wines, which will be available by the quartino (quarter liter), mezzo (half-liter), litro (liter) and bottles.

The new Colony location will be GRG’s first location in Texas but the second Quartino Ristorante and Wine Bar. The flagship Quartino was opened in 2005 in Chicago.

GRG also owns and operates Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse, Gibsons Italia in Chicago and the Boathouse at Disney Springs in Orlando.

According to the establishment’s website, the new Colony location is also hiring for various positions.

For additional information or to make reservations, click here.