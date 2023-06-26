According to a recent report, the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area is projected to surpass New York City as the largest metropolitan area by the year 2100.

An analysis conducted by moveBuddha (via Culturemap Fort Worth) suggested that the population of the area could potentially reach 33.91 million individuals in the next 77 years.

“The future of America may lie in Texas,” the report said.

The analysis predicts that due to ongoing population and migration patterns, America’s top three metropolitan areas by 2100 will be DFW (ranked number one), followed by Houston (ranked number two) and Austin (ranked number three). This projection suggests that these cities will surpass New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, becoming the most populous metropolitan areas in the country.

“Dallas may not be the fastest-growing big city in America, but by 2100, we project it could be the nation’s largest,” the report said. “The Dallas metropolitan area is already ranked #4 by population nationally in 2021. If its current growth rate continues, it will climb to #1 by 2100 and boast nearly 34 million residents.”

To determine these projections, census data from 2010 and 2020 was utilized, taking into account the annual compound and 10-year population growth rates of U.S. metropolitan areas with populations exceeding 250,000. The study extrapolated the annual compound growth rates from 2020 to 2100 in order to estimate the population figures for the same cities in 2100.

MoveBuddha highlighted that despite the population booms, there are potential risks associated with continued growth, particularly in relation to the impacts of climate change.



“[Dallas-Fort Worth] would experience more than 130 days of 95-degree temps by 2100,” the report said. “Water scarcity could also be an issue. But like Atlanta, landlocked [DFW] could become a top destination for people fleeing the flooding coastlines from sea level rise.”

Based on a GDP projection extending until 2099, it is estimated that more than 75% of U.S. counties will experience economic decline as a consequence of climate-related damage from things such as heat-related deaths, sea-level rise and increased natural disasters.

To see the full report visit the link here.