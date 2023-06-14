From fatigue and irritability to headaches and weight gain, it may be surprising to learn that these and other often debilitating, ongoing ailments may be the result of hormone imbalances.

What are Hormones?

Hormones are chemical messengers that impact not only hunger, digestion, and immune function, but also reproduction, metabolism, blood sugar, and even emotions and mood. Imbalanced hormone levels are most commonly the culprit for the hot flashes that many women experience during menopause. However, it’s a newer concept for people to bring hormones into question when pondering potential causes such as sleeplessness, fluid retention, headaches, so-called “brain fog” and decreased libido, as well as struggling to shed excess pounds despite following strict diet and exercise regimens.

Is Stress Causing Weight Gain?

One of the main culprits of imbalanced hormones is stress. But not just mental stress. When we are under chronic stress – be it a demanding job, shuffling kids around, excessive exercising, lack of sleep, too much caffeine, nutrient deficiencies, toxins, artificial lights, chronic pain, the typical American diet high in sugars and processed foods, or all of the above – our bodies pump out a hormone called cortisol to buffer stress on the body and to protect us. Not only can high levels of cortisol lead to insulin resistance and inflammation, but it can create an imbalance between estrogen and progesterone (known as estrogen dominance).

When hormones are out of balance, even if you’re eating “right” and working out, it can be virtually impossible to burn fat efficiently.

