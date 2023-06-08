This week, Texas Health Resources announced that several of its North Texas hospitals were the recipients of the American College of Cardiology’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) Chest Pain – MI Registry Performance Achievement Award.

The annual award honors medical facilities that offer a high standard of care for patients that have experienced a heart attack.

The performance award is split into three levels: Platinum, Gold and Silver (with Platinum being the highest form of recognition).

The Platinum award is given to health facilities with two consecutive years of performing at the highest level of standards for specific performance measures; the Gold award is for two consecutive years of performing at the top level of standards; and the Silver award is for four consecutive quarters of performing with distinction.

Nine of the 400 facilities recognized nationwide this year were Texas Health hospitals, with eight earning the Platinum Performance Achievement Award and another one receiving the Silver Performance Achievement Award.

The Platinum award recipients included: Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford and Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington.

Earning the Silver award was Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.

“This award demonstrates our continued commitment to addressing the needs of cardiac patients and partnering with North Texans for a lifetime of health and well-being,” said Kirk King, Texas Health’s Hospital Channel chief operating officer. “Whether it’s a chronic cardiac condition or an emergency heart procedure, our motivation is solely driven by the desire to get patients back to enjoying life.”

Heart disease has been a prominent health concern in the Lone Star State of recent, with over 50,000 Texans losing their life to the disease in 2021, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Texas Health Resources says that the award shows that its institutions have successfully treated patients in accordance with the clinical standards and recommendations of the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association.

“When someone passes away after ignoring the signs and symptoms of heart disease, that’s one too many,” said Sunita Koshy-Nesbitt, M.D., M.B.A., Hospital Channel chief quality officer and a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist. “We’re committed to providing North Texans with necessary resources, along with the quality cardiac care they need and deserve.”

For more information about the heart health and wellness programs offered at Texas Health hospitals, click here.