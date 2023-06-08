The Board of Directors for the Business Council for the Arts (BCA) has named Stacie Wheelock Adams as its new CEO effective June 1, 2023. Adams is succeeding Katherine Wagner who is retiring after more than 14 years of dedicated service.

“We are thrilled to announce Stacie Adams’ selection as the BCA’s new CEO,” said the Founder’s Chair Nancy A. Nasher. “Stacie is a leader who has an excellent reputation in the arts community, deep relationships in the business sector, and an enthusiasm and commitment to helping the BCA continue its important mission.”

Adams has joined the BCA after a distinguished career in arts leadership in Dallas. During her tenure at the Crow Museum of Asian Art, she served as the deputy director for a respected six-year period. Before joining the museum, Adams held the position of director of public relations and communications at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for over five years. Adams holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing and management from Texas A&M University.

Adams joins the BCA after holding her previous position as the senior vice president of external affairs at Axxess, a technology innovator for in-home care in the United States. Adams was responsible for creating and executing the company’s comprehensive philanthropy and community engagement strategy. Additionally, she acted as a liaison with essential stakeholders, including community and nonprofit organizations across North Texas.

“When I met Stacie more than eight year ago, I knew her deep connections in the Dallas community were exactly what Axxess needed at the time as we worked to build our philanthropic and community engagement footprint in Dallas,” said Axxess Founder and CEO John Olajide. “I couldn’t imagine a better leader for a role representing the convergence of the arts and business communities than Stacie. I know she will bring the same level of commitment and rigor to the BCA that she has done for Axxess over the last five and half years.”

For over 35 years, the Business Council for the Arts has been actively encouraging municipalities, businesses, and individuals to support the arts within the workplace, education, and the broader community of North Texas.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead the BCA,” said Adams. “I intend to work alongside our board and our staff to continue to build upon the BCA’s business-facing strategy, providing programs that positively impact engagement and retention, health and wellness, equity, inclusion and diversity, while continuing to grow community connections through arts and culture.”