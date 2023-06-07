Culinary companies Red Mango and Pizza Jukebox announced that they will be holding a grand opening event for their new co-branded cafe in Frisco on June 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The newly-opening cafe is an amalgamation of the two brands’ food and beverage offerings, creating a unique experience for hungry customers. It will offer both Red Mango’s all-natural frozen yogurt and Pizza Jukebox’s automated pizzas — created by the company’s futuristic pizza-making robot.

The grand opening event — set to take place at the new co-branded space inside the Walmart at 16066 Texas 121 — will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Jeff Cheney.

During the event, guests will indulge in tasty bites, enter giveaways, and participate in family fun activities — such as face-painting and photo ops. In addition, attendees at the event will have the chance to win free Red Mango frozen yogurt or Pizza Jukebox pizza for an entire year.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Red Mango and Pizza Jukebox and take a step into the future of culinary innovation,” said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings, the Dallas-based franchising company behind Red Mango and Pizza Jukebox.

As part of the grand opening celebration, 10% of all proceeds on the opening day will be donated to Frisco Fastpacs, a nonprofit that is dedicated to providing 1,400 children across 74 Frisco Independent School District campuses with weekend meals.

“We invite the Frisco community to join us in this exciting celebration and experience all the amazing flavors this concept has to offer,” Mityas said. “Make sure to come out, win some prizes and indulge in the wide variety of delicious options, all while supporting a great cause.”

The collaborative cafe will be open seven days a week, Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., along with Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.