The 2023 Frisco Bowl will be making its return to Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at 8 p.m. CT.

The Frisco Bowl is an annual college football bowl game consisting of NCAA Division I teams. It has been taking place at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium — the home arena for MLS organization, FC Dallas — since 2017.

The Frisco Bowl has an interesting history that traces back to its origins in Miami, Florida. Originally known as the Miami Beach Bowl, this annual game was played in the vibrant city of Miami before finding its new home in Frisco. The move to North Texas not only brought a change in location but also ushered in a new chapter for the bowl game, allowing it to flourish and become a cherished tradition in its new surroundings. Despite its shift in location, the Frisco Bowl continues to captivate football fans and provide an exhilarating experience for players and spectators alike.

This year’s bowl game will feature two football teams from either the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, or the Sun Belt Conference.

Last year’s game saw Boise State (Mountain West Conference) narrowly defeat North Texas (Conference USA) by a score of 35-32 in a thrilling match for the ages.

Over the past few years, the annual North Texas bowl game has gained significant recognition as a platform for showcasing pro-level talent. Since 2019, a staggering 85 players who have participated in teams featured in the Frisco Bowl have gone on to make their mark in the NFL, either by being drafted by a professional franchise or securing contracts as free agents. This impressive track record solidifies the Frisco Bowl’s reputation as a breeding ground for future football stars.

The 2023 Frisco Bowl will be broadcasted live on ESPN. It is one of 17 college football bowl games that is owned and run by ESPN Events.

Tickets for the game are scheduled to go on sale sometime in September. For VIP pre-sell access to bowl tickets, click here.

For more information, head over to TheFriscoBowl.com.