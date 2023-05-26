As Dallas prepares for the Memorial Day long weekend, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has announced their revised schedule to accommodate the busy holiday.

On Monday, May 29, DART will follow a weekend schedule, altering its usual service times and operations. Under this modified schedule, DART buses and the Light Rail will run on their usual weekend times, providing crucial transport services for residents and visitors throughout the holiday.

However, commuters will need to make alternate arrangements for the Trinity Railway Express (TRE), as it will cease operations on Memorial Day. For those relying on DART’s GoLink service, it will be available in all zones, with the exception of the Inland Port Connect (IPTMA) Zone.

DART’s Customer Information Center will be operational from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and can be reached at 214-979-1111 for trip-planning assistance. However, the administrative offices, DARTmart, Lost and Found, and the Customer Care Center will remain closed.

DART’s Paratransit Services, will run on a Saturday schedule. While the Paratransit Scheduling Center will be closed, customers can plan ahead and book their trips for the holiday weekend. Trips can be scheduled online anytime at DART.org/paratransit.

Travelers can find route and schedule information for DART and the Dallas Streetcar at DART.org or by calling the customer service line. Those who plan to use the TRE should visit trinityrailwayexpress.org for schedule details.

This Memorial Day, Dallas commuters are urged to plan their travel carefully, taking into account the changes in public transport schedules.

It is important to prioritize safety and responsibility, transit offers a great alternative to driving, especially when it comes to alcohol consumption and transportation. Instead of risking the dangers of drunk driving, public transit can be incorporated into your schedule.

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) show the devastating impact of drunk driving over the Memorial Day weekend. In 2019 alone, from 6 p.m. on Friday to 5:59 a.m. on Monday, drunk driving accidents led to the loss of 172 lives.

Whether attending a commemorative service, visiting family, or enjoying the holiday, DART is committed to getting residents safely where they need to go.