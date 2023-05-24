Ready for a relaxing three-day weekend? Enjoy your well-deserved free time with all Collin County has to offer. From concerts to ballet performances to theatre plays, you won’t have time to get bored. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

When: May 27 to 29, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Scarborough Faire | 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie

Over the 3-day Memorial Day Weekend, the village of Scarborough will come alive with music, merriment, and magic. On topsy turvy day, experience a delightful role reversal where queens become beggars and villagers become kings. Don’t miss the Memorial Day veterans parade and fallen heroes tribute, where active and retired military members can receive a yellow sash and participate in the 1:00 pm grand parade.

When: May 27, 2023| 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Experience the electrifying energy of Twist and Shout, a live performance by Hard Night’s Day, a renowned tribute band honoring the legendary Beatles. Transport yourself back to the revolutionary 60s rock era with this unforgettable show. Arrive early to indulge in delectable dishes from nearly 20 eateries and savor craft cocktails from over 5 bars. Elevate your experience by reserving a Balcony VIP Lounge for the best view of the stage.

When: May 27, 2023 | 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park | 3875 Ponte Ave., Addison

Open from 12 pm to 2 pm, this delightful event welcomes guests to drop in anytime within that window to experience the charming ambiance of a garden tea party. Enjoy unlimited servings of tea, scones, sandwiches, and delectable treats crafted by skilled chefs. In the event of inclement weather, the pop-up picnic will be rescheduled.

When: May 13, 2023| 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: TUPPS Brewery | 721 Anderson St., McKinney

Prepare to be captivated as artists unleash their creativity while Quantum Katz takes the stage, performing a dynamic blend of genres on acoustic instruments. With a highly improvisational interplay among the musicians, an atmosphere of boundless creativity is cultivated. The objective is to restore the essence of inspiration, infusing the “Muse” back into Music.

When: May 27, 2023 | 9:00 p.m.

Where: Granville Arts Center | 300 N 5th St., Garland

Immerse yourself in the ancient tapestry of Mexican culture and traditions that endure to this day. Over 80 dancers, adorned in authentic costumes, grace the stage, enveloped in a vibrant display of light and color displaying the diverse dances from ten different cultural regions of Mexico including Chiapas, Puebla, Nayarit, Calabaceado, Campeche and a spectacularly staged production: Fiesta Charra in Jalisco!

When: May 27, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Ford Pool | 724 Whitman Dr., Allen

Ford Pool, one of Allen’s largest outdoor pools, invites you to unwind and enjoy a range of activities in its summer-season opening weekend. Lounge under the inviting cabanas, take refreshing laps in the pool and plunge down the exhilarating 20-foot slide.

Spring Gala When: May 26, 2023 | 9:30 p.m.

Where: Plaza Theatre | 521 W State St., Garland

More Info Closing the 2022-2023 season, this family-friendly show will feature classical variations from renowned ballets like “The Sleeping Beauty” and “Pas de Quatre,” along with captivating new works featuring the children’s division. The highlight of this year’s show is a tribute to the life and artistry of Greek composer Vangelis, also known as Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou.

When: May 12 through 28, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Frisco Discovery Center-Black Box Theater | 8004 N Dallas Pkwy, Frisco

This weekend is the last show of this gripping play. Audiences are invited to witness the intense dynamic between two coaches with opposing views on what youth baseball should be. Don, a competitive coach with a winning mentality, clashes with Michael, his assistant coach who prioritizes fun over winning. Tensions rise as Don’s star pitcher son competes against Michael’s less-skilled child, while hidden extramarital affairs and Michael’s questionable job only add to the drama.

When: May 16 through 27, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Music Hall at Fair Park | 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas

Memorial Day weekend is your last chance to experience this extraordinary adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” brought to life by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin. This highly acclaimed production has garnered immense praise, hailed as the most successful American play in Broadway history. With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, this emotionally resonant and soul-stirring rendition has become a true phenomenon.

When: May 27, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian West | 3737 Vitruvian Way, Addison

Immerse yourself in a culinary journey as two world-class chefs, Chef Josiah Salyer and Chef Lola, unite to showcase their extraordinary skills and treat your palate to a sensational tasting menu. Savor Chef Salyer’s classic bruschetta, 4 cheese ravioli and deconstructed chocolate tart and indulge in Chef Lola’s Nigerian fusion menu featuring yaji steak, akara sliders and chocolate puff.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Pop-Up Yoga

When: May 27, 2023 | 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

Neurographic Art with Renee Wrenwood

When: May 27, 2023 | 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Last Art Gallery | 105 W. Louisiana St., McKinney

90’s Prom Night

When: May 27, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Where: Lakewood Brewing Company | 2302 Executive Dr., Garland

Professor Brainius Performance

When: May 26, 2023 | 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Melissa Public Library | 3411 Barker Ave., Melissa

Ballet in the Park

When: May 28, 2023 | 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Bonnie Wenk Park | 2996 Virginia Pkwy., McKinney

