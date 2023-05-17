Step back into the 1920s’ this summer with Le Meridien Dallas at the Stoneleigh Speakeasy.

Le Meridien will be hosting a limited time event series in celebration of 100 years in operation. The series will feature a historical tour of the 11th floor library bar and 1920s-inspired food and cocktails.

The 11th floor library bar offers exclusive views of downtown Dallas. The interior was designed by Dorothy Draper, the first female interior design firm owner in the U.S. and still boasts its original wood paneling and fireplace from 1923.

Many famous guests stayed at the bar including Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Audrey Hepburn, Judy Garland and Frank Lloyd Wright.

During the event, guests will have access to the library bar and storied living and dining room and corridors.Tickets include valet parking, dinner, two cocktails and live entertainment. The event menu will include:

Waldorf salad

Cavatappi pasta with garlic cream sauce and bowtie pasta with fresh pomodoro

Petit New York steak, shallot, garlic, cremini mushrooms, cognac, black peppercorn cream sauce

Assorted mini Italian desserts

The evening will also feature the following cocktails:

Bees Knees – Beefeater gin, lemon juice, house-made honey syrup, prosecco

Clover Club – Belvedere vodka, grenadine, lemon squeeze, egg white

Sidecar – Courvoisier VS, cointreau

Classic Old Fashioned – Buffalo Trace whiskey, bitters, flamed orange

Guests will also be enrolled in a raffle drawing to win two free tickets to the Stoneleigh Hotel’s Centennial Gala in October.

To attend, those interested must enroll for a chance to be randomly selected. Events will be held on May 18, June 15 and Aug. 14 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Le Meridien Dallas, the Stoneleigh is located at 2927 Maple Ave. in Dallas. For more information, click here.