From family-friendly fun at the circus to a night out tasting the best craft beers in America, there’s something for everyone this week in Collin County. Take a look at our selection of the must-go events happening before the real fun begins this weekend. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: corteo by cirque du soleil | facebook

When: May 17 through 21, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Comerica Center | 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco

Tickets

Corteo, the enchanting arena production that has captivated over 10 million spectators in 20 countries across four continents, is finally making its way to Frisco. This unique production, skillfully directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, will perform at the Comerica Center for seven shows only this week.

When: May 15 through 21, 2023| See the full schedule

Where: Flying Saucer The Lake | 4821 Bass Pro Dr., Garland

More Info

From Monday to Sunday, the Flying Saucer will be offering all-American beer specials to celebrate locally brewed craft beer. From New York to Nevada to Texas, have a pint of the best craft beers this country has to offer.

Photo: magic mike tour | website

When: May 11 through June 11, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Stonebriar Center | 2601 Preston Rd., Frisco

Tickets

Get ready for an unforgettable night with Magic Mike Live, the ultimate 360-degree entertainment experience directed by Channing Tatum. With laughs, steamy performances, and a fun-filled atmosphere, it’s the perfect girls’ night out or date night. If you’re ready to let loose and have a great time, don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind show.

When: May 18, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Craft and Vine Taproom & Eatery | 5800 Legacy Drive #Suite C1, Plano

Tickets

Craft & Vine is hosting a private evening of charitable giving to benefit the Treasured Vessels Foundation, and you’re invited to join in on the fun. Taking place at their brand-new location in the Shops at Legacy in Plano, guests will be treated to delectable tastes created by Chef Bill Trevino, while getting an early peek at the restaurant’s design and state-of-the-art self-serve tap wall. Best of all, 100% of ticket sales will go towards the Treasured Vessels Foundation.

Photo: suad bejtovic photography | facebook

When: May 18 through 20, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

More Info

Featuring a collection of fine art landscapes captured on photographic film, as well as some urban scenes, this exhibition showcases the dramatic and awe-inspiring natural beauty of America. Visitors can also enjoy a selection of fine spirits while viewing the artwork, with the option to purchase and take home a piece of their own. As a bonus, Bejtovic will be giving away a small print each day, and offering other specials for those interested in purchasing his works.

Things to Eat and Drink This Week in Collin County