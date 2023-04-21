The Choctaw Club is celebrating their Invited Celebrity Classic with a unique menu pairing competing celebrities with distinct dishes to be served during the tournament.

The three-day tournament features 78 PGA TOUR Champions, who will compete alongside 40 sports and entertainment stars. The Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is scheduled for April 21-23 at Las Colinas Country Club.

As tournament guests with access to the Choctaw Club watch the best moments of the Invited Celebrity Classic unfold, they can savor a premier lunch buffet centered around a chef carving station. In addition to the lunch buffet, Choctaw Club guests will be able to enjoy additional celebrity inspired delicacies.

On Friday guests can try Larry The Cable Guy’s “Git R Done” Buffalo Chicken Nacho Bar: Including fried tortilla chips, seasoned shredded chicken, Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

“People think that all I do is eat nachos and play golf. That’s only half true,” said Larry the Cable Guy. “While you can often find me on the golf course, it only looks like I eat nachos all the time.”

On Saturday there will be DeMarcus Ware’s the Beef Hot Dog & Bratwurst Bar: All beef hot dogs and grilled bratwurst with a complete selection of buns, spreads, toppings and other fixings. As well as, Romo’s Quick Slant Snack Buffet: Including Shrimp Stir Fry, Pretzel Knots with Horseradish Mustard, Vegetable Crudité with creamy ranch sauce plus Grab and Go pre-packaged snacks.

Emmitt’s Build Your Own Super Ramen Bowl will be available on Sunday. Featuring a Ginger flavored Chicken Ramen with eggs, cabbage jalapenos, shredded carrots, bamboo shots, mushrooms, cilantro, and green onions. In addition to Alfonso’s Bel Air Snack Buffet: Sticky Baked Asian Chicken Wings, Vegetable Crudité with creamy ranch sauce, in addition to Grab and Go pre-packaged snacks.