An 1883 spinoff series in the works is currently seeking extras to appear in scenes filmed in two separate North Texas towns.

According to Yahoo News, talent agency Legacy Casting has put out two open casting calls for the newest show in the Yellowstone universe, called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a limited series based on the true story of Bass Reeves, the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River.

The upcoming limited series on Paramount+ will be directed by Taylor Sheridan, the creator and producer of Yellowstone. The series will feature David Oyelowo in the lead role, portraying the real-life lawman after whom the series is named.

Filming for the new series will take place in the towns of Strawn and Stephensville, which are both located in close proximity to the Fort Worth area.

For the Strawn filming dates, the casting company announced that it is looking for identical twins twins to play conjoined siblings on the day of April 24, 2313 as well as Black men and women to play extras in a church scene on April 25. All parts are paid, with the twin roles garnering a $200 paycheck per person, and the church scene offering $150 for each extra (via Yahoo News).

In addition to Strawn, Legacy Casting is also on the lookout for Asian men and women to fill in as background actors for filming in Stephensville that is set to occur May 1-3 (these roles are paid as well).

North Texas residents can apply for the various roles by emailing an up-to-date headshot, current size measurements, as well as height, weight and age to Legacy Casting at extras@legacycasting.com (via Yahoo News).

All actors that are selected will be required to attend a costume fitting and take a COVID test before filming commences.