Make Music Day is making its triumphant return, with the participation of four cities in Texas. The worldwide festival of creating music is held annually on the summer solstice, taking place in more than 1,000 cities across 120 countries.

The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. This year’s musical events will take place in El Paso, Frisco, Houston and Laredo.

Celebrated annually on the day of the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, the Make Music festival encourages people of all ages and abilities to tap into their inner music maker to promote community and creativity.

The event has grown in popularity over the years, and last year alone, 104 cities across the United States organized 3,819 free Make Music events on June 21st, providing ample opportunities for music lovers and enthusiasts to come together and express themselves in a harmonious way.

In Frisco, the Frisco Athletic Center’s kazoo parade is open to anyone who wants to join in on the fun and make some noise with their own kazoo. The event is led by 85 Camp Lay Frisco campers and counselors. The parade is a highlight of the year for locals and visitors alike.

In Houston, the Roomful of Pianos will bring together hundreds of pianists of different levels to perform music by W.A. Mozart, William Bolcom and others, arranged for ten pianos or more.

All Make Music Day events are free and open to the public. Participants who wish to perform, or host musical events, may register at www.makemusicday.org. A full schedule of events will be posted on the website in early June.