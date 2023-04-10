On April 6, 2023, the Plano Police Department posted a description and several photographs of a murder victim from 1996. Now, Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for any information related to the case.



In January 1997, an unidentified Hispanic male was found deceased in a field at the southwest corner of SH 121 and Independence Parkway with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, police discovered the victim was murdered in October 1996, in a home under construction in the Ridgeview Ranch subdivision on the southeast corner of Independence Parkway & Ridgeview Drive. It was found that his body was later dumped in the field.



The victim appeared to have been employed as a construction painter working in the area. He is described as an 18‐30 years old Hispanic male, approximately 5’6” and about 200 pounds. A composite sketch of the victim was created for identification.

Photo: plano pd | unidentified victim

Detectives have now identified another missing person case that could be related to the murder. The subject of the missing person case is a young Hispanic construction worker known as Martin Trevino. Trevino lived in the Fort Worth area and worked in new home construction in Plano — believed to be from the Mexican states of either Tamaulipas (Reynosa), Chihuahua or Guanajuato.



Detectives are still working to identify any family members. At the time, he was not entered into any missing person databases. But the police shared that he may be under an alias of Martin or Martine Trebino.

Photo: plano pd | missing person

The Plano Police Department is requesting any information regarding the identity of the murder victim and further details surrounding their death. Additionally, they are seeking any information that would help to confirm the identity of Trevino and learn the whereabouts of any of his family, living in the U.S. or in Mexico.



Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214‐373‐TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.



If you have any information related to this case, contact the Plano Police Department tip line at 972‐941‐2148 or Detective Aaron Benzick (aaronb@plano.gov).