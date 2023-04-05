Not everything is bunnies and egg hunting this weekend. From dance performances to a Reggae music festival to a two-day holistic event, whatever you feel like you can find in one weekend in Collin County. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: downtown plano artis district

When: April 8, 2023 | 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 E 15th Street, Plano

The Secret Society Club and Plano Stages have prepared a family-friendly event celebrating the culture of the Hip-Hop movement with two-versus-two dance battles, b-boy/b-girl battles and dance team showcases. This year they shift things up by replacing online sign-ups with a lottery battle sign up at the event.

When: April 8, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Myers Park and Event Center | 7117 CR 166, Ste 400, McKinney

A magical performance featuring artists from around the world, the circus is complete with a magician, incredible acrobats, hilarious clowns, hula-hoop artists, lighting-fast jugglers and more family-friendly entertainment.

Photo: the elton johns | facebook

When: April 8, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Enjoy a live performance that expertly captures the many faces of Elton John by putting not just one Elton John on the stage, but 10! Sing along to all your favorite songs in this epic tribute to one of the best songwriters and pianists.

When: April 7 and 8, 2023| 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: McKinney Flour Mill | 7700 Windrose Ave., Plano

Pre-register for free entry at this wellness festival. Take the opportunity to join yoga and meditation classes, inspirational and motivational speakers, live music and artists. Stroll through the market to find well-being and health product, organic food, holistic retreats and more.

Photo: members only | facebook

When: April 7, 2023 | 8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Lava Cantina | 5805 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

Enjoy Members Only’s high-energy performance on the main stage at Lava Cantina, this time joined by special guests Party Kings. Dance the night away to all your favorite 80s tunes.

When: April 9, 2022| 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Southfork Ranch | 3700 Hogge Drive, Parker

Southfork Ranch is bringing a little piece of India to Collin County this weekend with a one-of-a-kind India flea market complete with a variety of vendors, artists and craft sellers. Stroll through the stands and check out all the jewelry, fashion, Indian delicacies and other goods and wares.

Fortunate youth is on the line up for this year’s festival. Photo: fortunate youth | faceboock

Dallas Reggae Festival When: April 7 through 9, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Cir, Addison

Tickets The annual Dallas Reggae Festival is here! Enjoy three days of live Raggae music at Addison Circle Park. This family-friendly event will feature vendors selling unique crafts, arts and jewelry. Lookout for food trucks to try Caribbean-inspired food.

When: April 9, 2023 | 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Don’t miss a swing! Grab some friends and head to Legacy Hall this weekend and grab a crisp beer from the bar while you enjoy the tournament in a huge 24ft led screen. Get there early and have lunch at one of Legacy Hall’s eateries.

Photo: dean drobot | shutterstock

When: April 1, 2023 | 4:00 to 6:00 a.m.

Where: Texas Skatium | 2020 Rowlett Road, Garland

Grab some friends, your favorite pair of bell-bottom jeans and let the roller disco fever take over and skate the day away while you sing along to your favorite throwback tunes.

When: April 9, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Lakewood Breweing Company | 2302 Executive Dr., Garland

This free event will feature a dozen different Latin food vendors for you to taste the best flavors from the Caribbean, Central and South America. Enjoy delicious dishes and drinks while you listen to live music.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

The Sinatra Experience

When: April 8, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

Live Music: Chris Moreno

When: April 8, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

Mustang Sally Productions Car Show

When: Weekly from April 1 to 29, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Watermere at Frisco | 4220 Cotton Gin Road, Frisco

Fiber Friday – Learn to Knit with Ryan Bledsoe

When: April 7, 2023 | 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Millhouse McKinney | 610 Elm Street, Suite 1000, McKinney

Monty Python’s Spamalot

When: April 7, 2023 | 10:30 a.m.

Where: Courtyard Theatre | 1509 H Avenue, Plano

Toxic — Britney Spears Tribute

When: April 7, 2023 | 10:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

