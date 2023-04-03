By the end of the week, you’ll have become a wine-pairing expert, or at least you’ll have tasted delicious wine and food pairings, enjoyed a boozy stroll and watched a movie with family and neighbors. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

When: April 6, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: III Forks | 1303 Legacy Drive, Frisco

Chef Chris Vogeli crafted a five-course pairing dinner to accompany this curated selection of wines from Cakebread Cellars, a celebrated Napa winery. Space is limited so don’t wait to reserve your spot for this incredible culinary experience.

When: April 6, 2023| 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 7700 Windrose Ave., Plano

Head to Legacy West for some food and drink tasting as you shop around and enjoy live entertainment and local artisans’ stands throughout the neighborhood. Get dressed for some photo ops and participate for a chance to win a $300 gift basket.

When: April 4, 2023 | 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Lone Star Wine Cellars | 103 E Virginia Street, McKinney

Lone Star Wine Cellars prepared a guided wine and macaron pairing experience this week. Sip on delicious wine as you learn about each pairing by the hand of a certified wine expert who will explain the different complementary flavor and texture profiles.

When: April 6, 2023 | 5:30 p.m.

Where: Fowling Warehouse DFW | 1714 14th St, Plano

Join Fowling Warehouse’s grand opening celebration and enjoy an afternoon of tasty treats, refreshing cocktails, live music, games and raffle prizes given away throughout the event. The event is free but you won’t want to miss your spot so reserve today.

When: April 4, 2023 | 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

On National Hot Chocolate Day The HUB prepared a special family-friendly neighborhood night complete with a movie, popcorn and its famous hot chocolate bar. Enjoy a screening of Hop with the kids and cut the week short with some family activities.

