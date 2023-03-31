Celebrate Easter with all the events that await you in Collin County. From aquatic scavenger hunts to spring festivals to jazzy brunch specials, wherever you look, you’ll find something to do with the whole family.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Scavenger Egg Hunts

The Easter Bunny scattered eggs all across Collin County! Here’s a list of where search squads will be gathering to find them all. Whether they are hiding underwater, behind trees at the park, or in the darkness of night, even pups will be looking for them.

Flashlight Egg Hunt

When: April 6, 2023 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Bethany Lakes Park | 745 S. Allen Heights Drive, Allen

Registration

Allen’s Parks and Recreation Department organized a scavenger hunt under the moonlight. Get the kids, a basket and a flashlight and enjoy an evening hunting for Easter eggs in the dark at the park. Age groups begin their hunts a different times, make sure to make your reservations for a spot.

Aqua Egg Hunt

When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Frisco Athletic Center | 5828 Nancy Jane Ln, Frisco

Tickets

In addition to splashing in the pool and scooping up floating Easter eggs, hunters will receive a picture with the Easter Bunny, take-home crafts, goody bags to take home and of course all the eggs they managed to hunt.

Easter Egg Hound Hunt

When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Where: Oak Point Park | 5901 Los Rios Blvd., Plano

More Info

Bring your four-legged child for some spring fun. Let them frolic through Oak Point Park as they sniff out doggie-treat-filled Easter eggs. They might even find the golden egg and win a special prize!

Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny

When: April 1 through 8, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Slayter Creek Ballfields | Slayter Creek Park, Anna

More Info

Get ready for a whole Easter week in Anna! Kicking off with a scavenger hunt at Slayter Creek Park, the week will be full of craft and photo contests, a teen glow party and egg hunt with glow-in-the-dark games and it’ll close with a doggie Easter egg hunt on Thursday, April 8.

Even More Egg-Hunting Events

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt at CUMC

When: April 1, 2023 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Christ United Methodist Church | 3101 Coit Rd, Plano

Tickets

Easter Egg Hunt at Sent Church

When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m.

Where: Sent Church | 3701 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

More Info

Spring Fling & Easter Egg Hunt

When: April 1, 2023 | 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: The Village at Allen | 190 E Stacy Rd, Allen

More Info

The Egg Scramble

When: April 5, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Carter Softball Complex | 550 W Oates Rd, Garland

More Info

Aquatic Egg Dive

When: April 8, 2023 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Aquatic Center|2301 Westside Drive, Plano

More Info

Easter Egg Hunt + Easter Bunny

When: April 8, 2023 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info

St. Andrew Methodist Church’s Easter Egg Hunt

When: April 9, 2023 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: St. Andrew Methodist Church | 5801 W Plano Parkway, Plano

More Info

Egg-Stravaganza in Adriatica

When: April 1, 2023 | 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Egg-Stravaganza in Adriatica | Adriatic Pkwy, 401 Adriatic Parkway, McKinney

More Info

Enjoy these family-friendly events and take the kids for a day of spring crafts, bunny photos and Easter-themed treats. From a two-day Easter fest, to a victorian festival, to shopping opportunities, you won’t run out of options to have fun with family and friends.

Spring Festival – A Victorian Eggstravaganza

When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West 15th Street, Plano

More Info

The annual Spring Festival at the Heritage Farmstead Museum will feature thousand of prize-filled eggs for hunters, historic exhibits, mule-drawn wagon rides, food trucks, photo ops and farm-themed activities.

Hippie Easter

When: April 7 and 8, 2023 | 2:00 p.m.

Where: McKinney Flour Mill | 501 E. Virginia St., McKinney

More Info

Get in your best hippie attire and join this groovy spring celebration featuring yoga classes, live music, dance, Hoola Hopping and hippie-themed goodie bags filled with crystals, stones, coupons candy and treats.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

When: April 4, 2023 | 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Jow Farmer Recreation Center | 1201 E. Bethany Dr., Allen

More Info

Chic-fil-A, Rudy’s and La Madeleine will provide tasty breakfast menus for the Easter Bunny and all their friends (5 years old or under.) Kids will have fun socializing while they create Easter crafts to take home before gathering for storytime.

More Easter Fun

Easter on The Lake

When: April 9, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Flying Saucer The Lake | 1201 E. Bethany Dr., Allen

More Info

Urban Bunny Trail

When: April 8, 2023 | 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: 717 W Avenue A, Garland

More Info

Spring Eggstravaganza

When: April 6, 2023 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Colony Five Star Complex | 4100 Blair Oaks Drive, The Colony

More Info

Hop & Shop

When: April 1, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Plano Arts District | 1021 E. 15th St., Plano

More Info

Easter Family Fun Day

When: April 1, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Prestonwood Baptist Church | 6801 W Park Boulevard, Plano

More Info

Easter Eggstravaganza

When: April 8, 2023 | 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Frist Methodist Church Plano | 3160 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

More Info

Easter Specials

Jazzy Easter Brunch

When: April 9, 2023 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets

ENjoy delicious breakfast from Legacy Hall’s eateries and grab an Instagramable peep mimosa from the bar while Bobbly Falk’s group fills the air with jazzy tunes. Rumor has it the Easter Bunny will pop-up for complimentary photos with the kids.

Easter Brunch

When: April 9, 2023 | 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa | 1549 Legacy Dr, Frisco

More Info

Join this egg-citing celebration complete with a decadent brunch full of seasonal fruits, breakfast bar, seafood, carving stations, live jazz music and Easter-themed activities for the kiddos. Don’t forget your basket, children under 12 can participate in a 3,000-egg hunt.

Even More Easter Specials

Easter Weekend

When: April 8 and 9, 2023

Where: Kona Grill | 5973 W. Parker Rd, Plano

More Info

Easter All-Inclusive Brunch

When: April 9, 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Blue Mesa Grill | 5601 Granite Pkwy # 1200, Plano

More Info

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m.

Where: Neiman Marcus Willow Bend | 2201 Dallas Parkway Level 3 Plano, Plano

Tickets

Easter Brunch at Cantina Laredo

When: April 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Cantina Laredo | 4546 Belt Line Rd, Dallas

More Info

Spanish Easter Brunch

When: April 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Bulla Gastrobar | 6007 Legacy Dr #180, Plano

More Info

Easter Lunch at Scout

When: April 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: The Statler | 1914 Commerce St., Dallas

More Info

Easter Sunday at Davio’s

When: April 9, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse | 5762 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

More Info

CRU’s Easter Brunch

When: April 9, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: CRU Food & Wine Bar | 7201 Bishop Rd, Plano

More Info

Easter Weekend Brunch

When: April 8 and 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: STK Steakhouse | 2000 McKinney Ave, Dallas

More Info

