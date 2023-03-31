Celebrate Easter with all the events that await you in Collin County. From aquatic scavenger hunts to spring festivals to jazzy brunch specials, wherever you look, you’ll find something to do with the whole family.
Scavenger Egg Hunts
The Easter Bunny scattered eggs all across Collin County! Here’s a list of where search squads will be gathering to find them all. Whether they are hiding underwater, behind trees at the park, or in the darkness of night, even pups will be looking for them.
Flashlight Egg Hunt
When: April 6, 2023 | 12:00 p.m.
Where: Bethany Lakes Park | 745 S. Allen Heights Drive, Allen
Allen’s Parks and Recreation Department organized a scavenger hunt under the moonlight. Get the kids, a basket and a flashlight and enjoy an evening hunting for Easter eggs in the dark at the park. Age groups begin their hunts a different times, make sure to make your reservations for a spot.
Aqua Egg Hunt
When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Frisco Athletic Center | 5828 Nancy Jane Ln, Frisco
In addition to splashing in the pool and scooping up floating Easter eggs, hunters will receive a picture with the Easter Bunny, take-home crafts, goody bags to take home and of course all the eggs they managed to hunt.
Easter Egg Hound Hunt
When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.
Where: Oak Point Park | 5901 Los Rios Blvd., Plano
Bring your four-legged child for some spring fun. Let them frolic through Oak Point Park as they sniff out doggie-treat-filled Easter eggs. They might even find the golden egg and win a special prize!
Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny
When: April 1 through 8, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Slayter Creek Ballfields | Slayter Creek Park, Anna
Get ready for a whole Easter week in Anna! Kicking off with a scavenger hunt at Slayter Creek Park, the week will be full of craft and photo contests, a teen glow party and egg hunt with glow-in-the-dark games and it’ll close with a doggie Easter egg hunt on Thursday, April 8.
Even More Egg-Hunting Events
Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt at CUMC
When: April 1, 2023 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Christ United Methodist Church | 3101 Coit Rd, Plano
Easter Egg Hunt at Sent Church
When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m.
Where: Sent Church | 3701 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano
Spring Fling & Easter Egg Hunt
When: April 1, 2023 | 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Where: The Village at Allen | 190 E Stacy Rd, Allen
The Egg Scramble
When: April 5, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.
Where: Carter Softball Complex | 550 W Oates Rd, Garland
Aquatic Egg Dive
When: April 8, 2023 | 12:00 p.m.
Where: Plano Aquatic Center|2301 Westside Drive, Plano
Easter Egg Hunt + Easter Bunny
When: April 8, 2023 | 12:00 p.m.
Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen
St. Andrew Methodist Church’s Easter Egg Hunt
When: April 9, 2023 | 10:00 a.m.
Where: St. Andrew Methodist Church | 5801 W Plano Parkway, Plano
Egg-Stravaganza in Adriatica
When: April 1, 2023 | 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Where: Egg-Stravaganza in Adriatica | Adriatic Pkwy, 401 Adriatic Parkway, McKinney
Easter Events
Enjoy these family-friendly events and take the kids for a day of spring crafts, bunny photos and Easter-themed treats. From a two-day Easter fest, to a victorian festival, to shopping opportunities, you won’t run out of options to have fun with family and friends.
Spring Festival – A Victorian Eggstravaganza
When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West 15th Street, Plano
The annual Spring Festival at the Heritage Farmstead Museum will feature thousand of prize-filled eggs for hunters, historic exhibits, mule-drawn wagon rides, food trucks, photo ops and farm-themed activities.
Hippie Easter
When: April 7 and 8, 2023 | 2:00 p.m.
Where: McKinney Flour Mill | 501 E. Virginia St., McKinney
Get in your best hippie attire and join this groovy spring celebration featuring yoga classes, live music, dance, Hoola Hopping and hippie-themed goodie bags filled with crystals, stones, coupons candy and treats.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
When: April 4, 2023 | 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Jow Farmer Recreation Center | 1201 E. Bethany Dr., Allen
Chic-fil-A, Rudy’s and La Madeleine will provide tasty breakfast menus for the Easter Bunny and all their friends (5 years old or under.) Kids will have fun socializing while they create Easter crafts to take home before gathering for storytime.
More Easter Fun
Easter on The Lake
When: April 9, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.
Where: Flying Saucer The Lake | 1201 E. Bethany Dr., Allen
Urban Bunny Trail
When: April 8, 2023 | 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Where: 717 W Avenue A, Garland
Spring Eggstravaganza
When: April 6, 2023 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Where: The Colony Five Star Complex | 4100 Blair Oaks Drive, The Colony
Hop & Shop
When: April 1, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Downtown Plano Arts District | 1021 E. 15th St., Plano
Easter Family Fun Day
When: April 1, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: Prestonwood Baptist Church | 6801 W Park Boulevard, Plano
Easter Eggstravaganza
When: April 8, 2023 | 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Frist Methodist Church Plano | 3160 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano
Easter Specials
Jazzy Easter Brunch
When: April 9, 2023 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
ENjoy delicious breakfast from Legacy Hall’s eateries and grab an Instagramable peep mimosa from the bar while Bobbly Falk’s group fills the air with jazzy tunes. Rumor has it the Easter Bunny will pop-up for complimentary photos with the kids.
Easter Brunch
When: April 9, 2023 | 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: The Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa | 1549 Legacy Dr, Frisco
Join this egg-citing celebration complete with a decadent brunch full of seasonal fruits, breakfast bar, seafood, carving stations, live jazz music and Easter-themed activities for the kiddos. Don’t forget your basket, children under 12 can participate in a 3,000-egg hunt.
Even More Easter Specials
Easter Weekend
When: April 8 and 9, 2023
Where: Kona Grill | 5973 W. Parker Rd, Plano
Easter All-Inclusive Brunch
When: April 9, 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Blue Mesa Grill | 5601 Granite Pkwy # 1200, Plano
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m.
Where: Neiman Marcus Willow Bend | 2201 Dallas Parkway Level 3 Plano, Plano
Easter Brunch at Cantina Laredo
When: April 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Cantina Laredo | 4546 Belt Line Rd, Dallas
Spanish Easter Brunch
When: April 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Bulla Gastrobar | 6007 Legacy Dr #180, Plano
Easter Lunch at Scout
When: April 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: The Statler | 1914 Commerce St., Dallas
Easter Sunday at Davio’s
When: April 9, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Where: Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse | 5762 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony
CRU’s Easter Brunch
When: April 9, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: CRU Food & Wine Bar | 7201 Bishop Rd, Plano
Easter Weekend Brunch
When: April 8 and 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: STK Steakhouse | 2000 McKinney Ave, Dallas
