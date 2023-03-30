On March 20, 2023, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced a major safety project to prevent near collisions between jets. This month, DFW International Airport experienced several close calls during a storm.

The project will include a southwest taxiway aimed to reduce the need for aircraft to cross runways 36L and 36R at the airport.

Recent close calls raised concerns about the airport’s safety measures in place. According to Fox 4, the FAA is investigating three planes that got too close while circling DFW Airport during severe weather on March 16, 2023. The storm spawned tornadoes and hail hit North Texas, while planes were in a holding pattern near DFW Airport waiting for conditions to improve.

“America has the world’s safest and most complex aviation system because of our rigorous standards and the dedicated aviation workforce that ensures millions of people get to their destinations safely every day,” said Secretary Buttigieg in an official statement. “But we can never take our safety record for granted – as recent close calls have made clear.”

The FAA held a safety summit on March 15, 2023, to address recent close calls in the airspace around the U.S. At the summit, leaders from across the aviation sector, including airlines, flight and ground crews and air traffic control, discussed potential causes and needed actions to uphold safety.

Secretary Buttigieg’s trip is part of the Biden Administration’s “Investing in America” Tour, including President Biden, Vice President Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Cabinet members and senior White House officials. Over 20 states will be visited to highlight the impact of the President’s Investing in America agenda.

“I look forward to seeing first-hand some of the innovative ways airports are layering in new safety measures, and hearing from the people putting them into action at our nation’s airports,” said Secretary Buttigieg.