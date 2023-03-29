Knife Steakhouse in Plano will host a five-course pairing dinner on April 13, 2023, featuring Rodney Strong Vineyard wines. Tickets for the event are $150 per person and will feature an array of dishes.

The acclaimed steakhouse is partnering with the historic vineyard for a completely unique dining experience. The menu will offer fresh dishes using seasonal ingredients paired with wines from the vineyard with each course. The menu will include: Hamachi ceviche, duck confit and 44 Farms NY Strip au poivre Style.

Additionally, winemaker Justin Seidenfeld will be in attendance to speak to guests about the wine throughout the meal. Wines listed include: Upshot White Blend, Chalk Hill Chardonnay and Alexander Valley Cabernet.

Knife is the visionary destination by acclaimed “bad boy” chef John Tesar, the James Beard-nominated, two-time Bravo Top Chef contestant and now Michelin Star-badged spatula ace. No surprise, then, that Tesar takes his beef seriously. He flanks his cred with true Texas roots, sourcing from Texas ranchers, including Heartbrand Beef and 44 Farms, to ensure the tastiest cuts.

John Tesar was called “the single most talented cook I ever worked with” by Anthony Bourdain. The chef’s Dallas restaurants were named among the best in the country by Bon Appetit, Eater, Gayot and Esquire.

Seating is limited, so book your ticket soon. For more information and tickets, visit the Knife Plano’s website.