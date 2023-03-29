Enjoy the weather this weekend with outdoor activities, concerts and art exhibits. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: the star | facebook

When: April 1, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: The Sar District | Cowboys Way, Frisco

Enjoy the weather with an outdoor pop-up event at The Star. This Saturday the Dallas Cowboys Headquarters will feature a curated mix of fashion, jewelry, home décor and local vendors. Stroll through the booths as you enjoy DJ spins and fun activations.

When: April 1, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Filtered | 218 E Louisiana St., Ste 400, McKinney

In this occasion, Filtered Culture Day celebrates Turkish traditions. Stop by this Saturday to taste a sample of traditionally brewed Turkish coffee and authentic Turkish baked goods. Proceeds of the event will benefit Turkey’s earthquake relief efforts.

Photo: byjeng | shutterstock

When: April 2, 2023 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Texas Archery Academy | 600 Accent Dr., #B, Plano

Looking to pick up a new skill? Open to all ladies and girls, this weekend event is perfect for beginners and more experienced archers to polish their technique. The clinic will offer archery games, compound and recurve bows, furnished equipment and fun! Registration closes on Friday, March 31, so hurry up!

When: March 31 to April 1, 2023| See the full schedule

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

The Cove is featuring a collaborative exhibit this weekend by sculptor Kat Warwick and painter Celeste Seitz. Each artist’s piece will elevate the other’s artwork — Seitz’s minimalist abstract calligraphy, ensō, and Sumi-e style paintings will be featured alongside Warwick’s sculptures that reference humanity and the animal kingdom.

Photo: rhymin’ n stealin’ | facebook

When: March 31, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Since selling out their first show in Dallas in 2009, Rhymin’ N Stealin’ has been traveling the world meticulously recreating the Beastie Boys’ sound and experience. Get to Legacy Hall early and enjoy dinner from one of the +20 eateries or reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge for the best view of the stage.

When: April 1, 2022| 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Ave, Plano

Show your love for dance this weekend at the 19th Annual Dance Plano! This event brings a variety of dance genres to one stage by local studios and companies. Reserve your spot now or buy your ticket at the door.

Photo: chirtsova natalia | shutterstock

Spring Shopping Stroll When: April 1, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Highland Park Village | 47 Highland Park Village, Dallas

More Info Built in 1931, stroll through one of America’s oldest open-air shopping centers. Highland Park Village is celebrating spring with exclusive store promotions, food and drinks tastings, activations and family-friendly activities. From noon to 4:00 p.m. kids are welcome to enjoy face painting, balloon twisting and professional photos with bunnies.

When: April 2, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: NTTA | 5900 W. Plano Pkwy, Plano

This family-friendly activity will feature hands-on engineering activities to spark kids’ curiosity and creativity. They’ll have the chance of touching construction equipment, learn how tolling works and hoy NTTA keeps families safe.

Photo: forever mac | facebook

When: April 1, 2023 | 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Forever Mac shows display faithful recreations of the most iconic Fleetwood Mac harmonies and instrumental songs. Come early for dinner and drinks from over 20 eateries and bars or reserve your Balcony VIP Lounge seat and enjoy dedicated cocktail service, soft seating, and the best view of the stage.

When: March 15 through April 2, 2023 | See the full shcedule

Where: Music Hall At Fair Park | 909 1st Ave, Dallas

Tickets

Last chance to catch this 10 Tony Award-winning musical. This adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film brings to the stage all the eye-popping excess, romance and glamour of the original story remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Join the bohemes and celebrate truth, beauty, freedom and love.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Sound Bath & Reiki

When: March 31, 2023 | 7:00 to 8 :00 p.m.

Where: Native | 207 N Tennessee, McKinney

Quentin Moore

When: April 1, 2023 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

Mustang Sally Productions Car Show

When: Weekly from April 1 to 29, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Watermere at Frisco | 4220 Cotton Gin Road, Frisco

Kwinton Gray Project

When: April 1, 2023 | 1:00 4:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Heard Sanctuary Guided Trail

When: April 1, 2023 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum | 1 Nature Place, McKinney

Discover Downtown Series: Moonlight Movie

When: March 31, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Prosper

