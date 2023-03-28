Frisco residents are being invited to indulge in their sweet-tooth cravings as a new cookie shop hosts its grand opening.

The specialty cookie franchise was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah. In just ﬁve years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 700 locations in 45 states.

“As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors,” said Adam Burnham. Burnham will operate the new location with his wife Jessica. “We have lived in Texas for over three years, with our ﬁve children and a French Bulldog named Kevin. We absolutely love this area.”

Adam and jessica burnham will own and operate the new location. Image courtesy of crumbl cookies.

Crumbl Cookies will open in Frisco on March 31 at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Suite 400.

Crumbl Cookies has several locations throughout Texas, including a location in McKinney at 3194 W University Dr Suite #200, as well as a Plano store, which is located at 6100 W Park Blvd Suite 100B.

Crumbl Cookies hosts a rotating menu, offering new cookie ﬂavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and its original recipes. The cookie shop will announce its new weekly flavors every Sunday at 6 p.m.

Crumbl’s specialty ﬂavors include, but are not limited to:

Cornbread

Cookies and Cream

S’mores

Key Lime Pie

Peppermint Bark

Caramel Popcorn

Buttermilk Pancake

Galaxy Brownie

The Frisco location’s grand opening menu will contain six of the store’s 275-plus weekly rotating ﬂavors, including Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip.

The shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Starting Wednesday, April 5, delivery, curb-side pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl app and online at Crumbl.com.

The new location is expected to generate 50 local jobs. For more information, click here.