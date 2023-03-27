Leadership Frisco Class 26 has announced that it will host a fundraiser event, “Fore Frisco”, next month at the Topgolf venue in The Colony, Texas.

The upcoming event will be raising money in support of two Frisco nonprofits — Frisco Flyers and Lone Star Abilities Network — that improve the quality of life for families with children and adults with special needs.

Frisco Flyers is a Special Olympics program that aims to improve the lives of individuals with special needs through interaction and activity, while Lone Star Abilities Network offers support to people with disabilities and their families, by providing educational, social, and recreational resources.

“Generous donors and Leadership Frisco Class 26’s Fore Frisco event will allow our nonprofit to expand needed services to those with diverse abilities in our community,” said Melanie Neystel, a member of the executive board of Lone Star Abilities Network.

Leadership Frisco is a nine-month community leadership program sponsored by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. As part of the program, each class chooses and completes a project that benefits Frisco.

“The funds received will go toward supporting our mission by funding those with disabilities in the areas of vocational skills and job placement; safety and security; advocacy and community awareness; and recreational, educational, and social engagement opportunities,” Neystel said.

For Leadership Frisco Class 26’s project, they decided on the Fore Frisco fundraiser. The class was inspired to go through with the initiative after visiting several local nonprofits and learning about specific needs in the community.

“From the start, the goal for our class project was to benefit the city of Frisco in a meaningful way,” said Sharon White, co-lead of Leadership Frisco Class 26. “This event is our shared commitment to the Leadership Frisco program, our deserving beneficiaries, and each other.”

To register for the event, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, head over to the Fore Frisco event page.