Bust out your tuxedos and gowns, because gala season is here! And one of the most important in North Texas — and the entire state — is Côtes du Coeur.

Hosted by the American Heart Association’s Dallas division, Côtes du Coeur brings together wine and food for a very good cause. The event’s wine auction is one of the largest in the Southwest, with rare and delicious vintages going to the highest bidder.

There are also an array of packages up for auction, including a Kentucky Derby

VIP luxury experience.

As in previous years, Chef Richard Chamberlain is the lead chef. This year, he is joined by Chef Eric Dreyer of Monarch Restaurants, Chef Dan Landsberg of The Texas Barn at Circle T Ranch, Chef Kent Rathbun of Lover’s Seafood, Chef Luciano Salvadore of Calabrese Restaurant, Chef Janice Provost of Parigi, Chef Gerard Thompson of Rough Creek Lodge and Chef John Tesar of Knife.

On March 23, 2023, a reveal reception for this year’s gala was held at the Sub-zero and Wolf Showroom in Dallas. Attendees munched on eats from Chef Chamberlain and sipped Palmaz Estate Cabernet and a wonderful dry riesling from the vineyard.

Last year’s Côtes du Coeur was a tremendous success. “In its 31st year, following a record-breaking year, Côtes du Coeur annually welcomes nearly 1,000 attendees and celebrates nearly $50 million in mission investments – hearts beating in unison, strung together as a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives,” writes the American Heart Association.

This year’s gala will be held on April 29, 2023 at the Omni Dallas Hotel in downtown Dallas.