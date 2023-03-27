Local elections may seem insignificant in comparison to national ones, but this year several major positions are up for election, including mayor, school board, city council and more.

This year’s Collin County election is May 6, 2023, but voters must register by April 6 to participate in voting. From April 24 to May 2, residents can vote early, instead of waiting until the 6th to vote. Early voting locations can be found on the county’s website. Election Day polling locations can be found here.

April 25 is the last day residents can apply for a mail-in ballot. But not everyone can vote by mail. All voted ballots that are returned on or before 7 p.m. on Election Day will be counted. Those received by 5 p.m. the next business day after Election Day may be counted if they are postmarked by 7 p.m. Election Day.

Those who can apply for mail-in ballots:

65 years of age or older

Disability (as defined in Texas Election Code Sec. 82.002)

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

Expected absence from the county

Confined in jail or involuntary civil commitment

This year’s mayoral election is countywide, with three cities having the chance to vote for their next mayor. In Allen, Baine Brooks is running unopposed; in Frisco Jeff Cheney, Jonathan Spencer and Mark Piland are running; in Richardson Bob Dubey and Janet DePuy are running.

Here are the other positions up for election:

Plano City Council — Place 1, Place 3, Place 5, Place 7

Plano School Board — Place 4, Place 5, Place 7

Frisco City Council — Place 5, Place 6

Frisco School Board — Place 4, Place 5

McKinney Council — District 2, District 4

McKinney School Board — Place 4, Place 5, Place 6

Allen City Council— Place 2

Allen School Board — Place 6, Place 7

Richardson City Council — Places 1-6

The Collin County Elections Administrator will publish unofficial election results for all elections conducted by the office. Election results are unofficial until canvassed or adopted by the party, county, city or school.