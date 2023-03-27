A jazzy evening, award-winning musicals and a cowgirl’s night out, everything you need to cut the week short in Collin County. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Photo: mike steinel jazz quintet | facebook

When: March 29, 2023 | 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E Virginia #104, McKinney

Enjoy a musical evening at The Comedy Arena this week. Beginning with a hilarious opening act by The Singprovisers, you’ll be able to listen to rising star high school jazz musicians in the downstairs lounge before and after the Mike Steniel Quintet featuring vocalist and composer Rosana Eckert takes the stage.

When: March 30 until April 1, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Willow Bend Center of the Arts | 6121 W Park Blvd, Ste. B216, Plano

Elton John and Tim Rice’s award-winning musical follows Aida, an ensalaved princess as she struggles to weigh her blossoming love for an Egyptian soldier named Radames and the responsability as the leader of her people.

Photo: broadway dallas | website

When: March 15 through April 2, 2023 | See the full shcedule

Where: Music Hall At Fair Park | 909 1st Ave, Dallas

The 10 Tony Awards-winning musical is heading to North Texas this week. This adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film brings to the stage all the eye-popping excess, romance and glamour of the original story remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Join the bohemes and celebrate truth, beauty, freedom and love.

When: March 28, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Nack Theater | 6711 Oak Street, Frisco

Enjoy a screening of the hilarious National Lampoon’s Vacation movie before a live intimate Q&A with legendary comedian Chevy Chase. Limited VIP passes will be available for a meet and greet with the actor after the show.

Photo: suest | shutterstock

When: March 30, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Grandscape | Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

Grab your friends and head to Grandscape for a cowgirl’s night out. Enjoy the greatests hits of this decade by the hand of 3 DJs, live performances by Danni and Kris and women-owned vendor pop-up hosted by Happily Ever Sip & Shop.

