Plano residents can enjoy frozen boozy beverages, delicious eats and more at Urban Family Concepts’ upcoming “BrrrChella” Frozen Cocktail Walk.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on April 16, will give attendees the opportunity to tour around three participating restaurants in Plano owned by Urban Family Concepts.

Featured in the festival are Urban Crust, Urban Rio, and Urban Seafood Co., who will all be providing guests with their own specialty snack foods and frozen cocktail concoctions.

Urban Crust will be offering various pizza snack options and frozen Bellinis; Urban Seafood will give guests a choice of either chicken quesadillas or picadillo empanadas, as well as frozen Margaritas to drink; and Urban Seafood Co. will have both crab stuffed shrimp and crab cakes to choose from, along with refreshing Frozen Cape Coolers to pair.

The event begins at 1 p.m., kicking off at Urban Rio, where guests will receive a VIP Pass.

Once attendees are given their passes, they will be able to visit each of the three participating restaurants at their own pace. Pass holders in attendance will receive two cocktails and two snack items of their choosing at each food and beverage destination.

In addition to rocking attendees’ taste buds with satisfying snacks and delightful drinks, the event will also have live music for guests to enjoy.

Tapped to perform at the “BrrrChella” event are Robin Willis (playing at Urban Crust), Violet Envy (Urban Rio) and Jade Nickol (Urban Seafood Co.).

After the conclusion of the tour, attendees will head over to the Rooftop Event Spot at Urban Rio to take in more live music — with Matt Johnston set to perform — and enjoy more culinary options.

The rooftop party will also feature a raffle drawing for various gift certificates to each of the participating restaurants, in addition to Urban Family Concepts gift bags that will be handed out to each guest.

Tickets for the event are $40, and can be purchased on the Urban Family Concepts website.