This week, nine World Golf Hall of Fame players were announced to be competing in the upcoming 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which will be played at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch East course.

Among the members of the prestigious World Golf Hall of Fame that have committed to the Major Championship include Ernie Els, Nick Faldo, Retief Goosen, Colin Montgomerie, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III, José María Olazábal, Vijay Singh and Pádraig Harrington (who is in the 2024 class).

Coming into the tournament, these nine legendary golfers have accumulated a combined total of 23 majors, 17 Tour Champions majors and 445 total victories from the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, as well as international tourneys.

Langer enters the field as by far the most decorated senior golfer out of the crop, having 11 senior majors (the most out of any player ever) and 45 Tour Champions victories (tied for first all-time) under his belt.

Montgomerie is also no stranger to winning senior majors, having earned three of them —including back-to-back KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships in 2014-15. He also comes in as one of the most successful international players out of the hall of famers, with 42 international wins in total.

Looking to win their second senior majors are Singh, Goosen and Harrington. Singh has captured four Tour Champions victories, while Harrington and Goosen have won a total of four and two senior tournaments respectively.

Els, who is a four-time PGA major champion and recently picked up his first PGA Tour Champions win at the 2023 Hoag Classic, can potentially tally up his first ever Tour Champions major with a victory in the Texas tournament.

Attempting to earn their first Tour Champions wins ever are Faldo, Love III and Olazábal — all three players have won a combined total of nine major titles in their careers.

For more information on the upcoming 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, or to purchase tickets, click here.