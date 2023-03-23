If you’ve been looking for an experience worthy of the Lone Star State, look no further than the Texas-sized excitement at Grandscape. Bigger is better, which is why Grandscape is happy to offer an extra-large and extra-fun destination for everyone!

Bigger Style

Explore an assortment of shopping destinations big enough for Texas expectations including NFM, Scheels, Bullzerk, Odin Leather Goods & Provisions and more.

Bigger Experiences

Take our Lone Star-sized experiences for a spin at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, Galaxy Theatres, the Grandscape Wheel and more.

Bigger Flavors

Dig into a menu full of big experiences and bigger flavors at Hard Eight BBQ, LSA Burger, Velvet Taco, Truck Yard and more.

Bigger Fun

Enjoy events big enough to fill a day or evening at Grandscape.

FEATURED EVENT: LET’S GO GIRLS! Grandscape is celebrating Women’s Month with a Disco Cowgirl Dance Party on Thursday, March 30 from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. Danni and Kris, and 3 DJs will take the stage to play some of the greatest hits of this decade. Grab your besties and cowgirl hats for a girl’s night out! This event includes a women-owned vendor pop-up hosted by Happily Ever Sip & Shop, on-stage performances, a silent disco, disco cowgirl themed photo ops, mechanical bull riding and more.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Small business pop-ups will be selling directly to the public.