Spring is here and it shows. This weekend Collin County will be packed with celebrations, outdoor activities for the whole family and delicious food. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo courtesy of texas pinball festival

When: March 24 through 26, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Embassy Suites & Frisco Conference Center | 17600 John Q Hammons Dr., Frisco

Over 400 pinball machines, video games and room game goodies will be available throughout the entire weekend, no quarters needed. Vendors, collectors and hobbyists from the area will bring their most precious games to share with attendees and you can bring your own too! Register to tournaments and find out if you are a pinball wizard and get a raffle number for the chance of taking home your own pinball machine.

When: March 25, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Haggard Park | 901 E 15th St., Plano

Celebrate all things Texas this Saturday at Haggard Park. Enjoy live music, delicious food, live entertainment, family-friendly activities and shop from vendors offering Texas-inspired goods. Gather family and friends and enjoy a party as big as Texas.

Photo: olegkovalevichh | shutterstock

When: March 25, 2023 | 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney

Stroll through beautiful Historic Downtown McKinney as you make your way through five delicious coffee stops. Choose where to start from a map given to you at the check-in and then travel to each shop to enjoy five distinct coffee experiences. Each stop will feature a part of the coffee making process and a tasty treat.

bluebonnet season is almost here! The History Of Texas Bluebonnets It’s March and the season to see Texas bluebonnets is almost upon us! Here’s your guide to enjoying Texas’s state flower in bloom.

When: March 25, 2023| 6:00 p.m.

Where: National Soccer Hall of Fame | 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco

Join Frisco Family Services this weekend for this fundraising event filled with delicious food and drink tastings presented by some of the best local restaurants. Dance to high-energy live music by Party Machine, take part in a live and silent auction to take home amazing one-of-a-kind items and experiences and get your number for the luxury raffle for the chance of winning a $10,000 VISA gift card.

Photo: circus vazquez | facebook

When: March 17 through April 3, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Riders Field | Rough Riders Trl, Frisco

Enjoy a thrilling show full of daunting acrobatics, beautiful dance performances and hilarious clowns brought to you by the legendary Circus Vazquez. The show will perform daily until April 3, so there’s no excuse to miss the fun.

When: March 25, 2022| 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Lions Club Park | 4800 Nash Drive, The Colony

Moms and their sons (ages 3 to 12) are invited for an outdoor expedition through Lions Club Park and test their skills at different outdoorsy activities such as archery, fishing, geocaching and more.

Frisco festival of colors 2022. Photo: play frisco – parks & recreation | facebook

Frisco Festival of Colors When: March 25, 2023 | 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Independence Parkway Practice Field | 11955 Independence Parkway, Frisco

More Info Bid winter farewell and welcome spring this weekend by dancing to live music, eating delicious food and throwing color to each other with water shooters. Remember to use glasses to protect your eyes and dress with old clothes because you’ll get wet and colorful!

When: Weekends between March 10 and 26, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Garland Civic Theatre | 300 N 5th St., Garland

Last chance! This is the last weekend of this hilarious play written by Steve Martin, Meteor Shower follows 1993-couple Corky and Norm as they host a dinner party for Gerald and Laura to see a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event. All starts as expected, but as the stars come out, it is increasingly clear not all is right with Gerald and Laura.

Photo: sgt. Pepper’s lonely bluegrass band | website

When: March 24, 2023 | 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Millhouse McKinney | 610 Elm Street, Suite 1000, McKinney

Looking to gain new skills? The MillHouse in McKinney is inviting all for a fun and supportive ukulele group class for beginners. You’ll learn basic chords and strumming patterns you can use to play along to popular songs. This class will repeat weekly but each event stands on its own, you can attend one or all. If you are still testing the waters there’s no need to buy your own ukulele just yet, there will be instruments available there for you.

When: March 24, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

It’s no secret that artists don’t always write their own songs. But this ’90s country music tribute band might be the biggest exception. From Alan Jackson to Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn to John Michael Montgomery, most of their biggest country radio hits were written by a group of young Texan musicians who years later teamed up as Straight Tequila Night. Now is your chance to listen to the artist behind all those songs you’ve been humming since the ’90s.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

CCBCC Small Business Expo

When: March 25, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: 6000 Chase Oaks Blvd., Plano

Murder at the Howard Johnson’s

When: February 24 through March 25, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Pocket Sandwich Theatre | 1104 S. Elm Street, Carrollton

Free Public Art Tour

When: Selected days January 26 through March 29, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Visitor Center | 200 W. Virginia, McKinney

The Mystical Market

When: March 25 and 26, 2023 | 4:30 p.m.

Where: Dr Glenn Mitchell Park | 300 W Lousiana, McKinney

Anne of Green Gables

When: March 17 through 26, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Theatre Centre | 15650 Addison Road, Addison

Brisket & Battleaxes: Medieval Combat

When: March 24, 2023 | 8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery | 509 W State St, Garland

Pirouettes for Pets

When: March 25, 2023 | 3:00 p.m.

Where: Allen Public Library | 300 N. Allen Dr., Allen

Shakespeare McKinney

When: March 25, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Adriatica Croatian Village | 6625 Mediterranean Dr., McKinney

