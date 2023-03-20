Allow yourself to be transported to Italy with wine tastings, enjoy an incredible musical extravaganza and watch a movie outdoors with the kids in a family-friendly environment. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Photo: leoks | shutterstock

When: March 21, 2023 | 8:30 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 E 16th St., Plano

Join the ArtCentre of Plano’s series of wine tastings. On this occasion, the event will be led by wine expert Rino Brigliadori who will share his knowledge of North Italian wines as you taste wine samples and learn the mysteries behind this region’s vineyards.

When: March 20, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Village at Chestnut Square | 315 S. Chestnut St., McKinney

For three hours this Monday, talented bartenders from local bars and restaurants will display their cocktail crafting techniques to compete for a rotating trophy awarded by a panel of judges. Competitors will choose three local ingredients from the McKinney farmers market to include in their drinks. Taste them all and vote for your favorite cocktail.

Photo: broadway dallas | website

When: March 15 through April 2, 2023 | See the full shcedule

Where: Music Hall At Fair Park | 909 1st Ave, Dallas

The 10 Tony Awards-winning musical is heading to North Texas this week. This adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film brings to the stage all the eye-popping excess, romance and glamour of the original story remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Join the bohemes and celebrate truth, beauty, freedom and love.

When: March 21, 2023 | 5:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

The HUB prepared a special family-friendly neighborhood night complete with a movie, popcorn and its famous hot chocolate bar. Enjoy a screening of Moana with the kids and cut the week short with some family activities.

Photo: babaroga | shutterstock

When: March 22, 2023 | 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Frontier Airlines will land on Legacy Hall this Wednesday with up to 500 free flights to give away. Play Frotier-themed games for a chance of winning one of the free tickets. Get there early to be one of the first 100 guests to arrive and receive a complimentary drink ticket to use in eateries at Legacy Hall.

