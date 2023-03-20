The bounce-off-the-walls indoor entertainment company, Sky Zone, is expanding to Frisco. The new location will be the fourth in the state.

Mike Revak, senior vice president of franchise and business development for the company explained that Texas is one of Sky Zone’s target markets for 2023.

“We’re seeing steady interest from entrepreneurs who are looking to invest in the active entertainment industry and open Sky Zone parks around the country,” said Mike Revak, senior vice president of franchise and business development in a press release.

Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises parks across the U.S. and Canada. The new Frisco franchise will be co-owned by Adebara Lawrence, Oluwaseun Aina, Charles Salako, Adeola Adefemi and Nwaka Goke-Dele.

“I am excited to work with this group to bring Sky Zone’s innovative approach to active play to the Frisco community,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence also owns and operates a Sky Zone venue in Hampton and will also be opening a park in Virginia Beach later this year.

Sky Zone’s expansion to Frisco comes on the heels of the company announcing its plans to expand to Houston in February.

“Our parks continue to outperform other active entertainment industry brands, driving our expansion into new markets, such as Houston,” said Revak in a press release. “Texas is a strategic focus for our franchise development and we look forward to expanding further within the state.”

According to the company’s website, each Sky Zone location is created with a unique mix of attractions that offers kids the freedom to run, jump and play. The Frisco location is expected to include the following attractions:

Fusion ultimate dodgeball

Boulder balls

Wipeout

Sky slam

Warped wall

Basketball

Ninja courses

A toddler zone

Drop Zones

Interactive iWalls

Zip lines

Memberships that provide daily access, savings and access to members-only events will be available soon. For more information, click here.