The Other Art Fair, a global event showcasing independent artists’ work, announced that it is coming to Dallas on May 11-14.

The upcoming event, set to take place at Dallas Market Hall, will play host to a mix of 130 local and international artists that are independent or emerging talents.

All of the artists included in the event were selected by a committee of knowledgeable art experts, and are from all over the world — including 12 countries and 20 U.S. states, along with artists native to the North Texas area.

Visitors will get the chance to discover and shop thousands of original works of art, in addition to limited edition artist creations.

Among the types of artwork featured at the event include paintings, sculptures, photography, mixed media and much more. The prices of the various art pieces range from $100 to $10,000, according to a statement by The Other Art Fair.

Photo: the other art fair

Attendees of the art fair will also have the opportunity to meet the artists in-person, along with experiencing interactive activities, immersive installations, artist workshops and live music. Special for Mother’s Day Weekend, artist-hosted workshops, a café and a fully stocked bar will be prepared at the event.

During the weekend’s programming, The Other Art Fair says that it plans to introduce the three Dallas-based artists that received the global event’s Spring 2023 New Futures award.

The award, which was established in 2021, was created to help launch the careers of up-and-coming local artists by providing them with mentoring and free exhibition space at the art fair.

Photo: the other art fair

Since its launch back in 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with more than 3,000 artists from over 20 countries. In total, it hosts around 12 art fairs on a yearly basis throughout America, the UK and Australia.

For more information on The Other Art Fair event in Dallas, head over to www.theotherartfair.com.