Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County recently unveiled an eSports Lab in Plano. This is the latest of three eSports labs opened at a Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County Club location.

The phenomenon of eSports took over the younger generations’ hobbies and the club hopes to use its own labs to strengthen its commitment to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs.

The Boys & Girls Clubs’ eSports lounges utilize games for members to engage in technology and compete against other members of the Boys & Girls Clubs across the United States. Members can compete in organized gaming tournaments such as Mario Smash Brothers, NBA2k and Rocket League — Minecraft and Roblox are also popular among the younger kids.

“It creates opportunities for real-time problem solving,” Vice President, Development Yemishtha Rutnam told Local Profile. “This facility at the Plano Boys & Girls Clubs will provide opportunities for hundreds of youth that walk through our blue doors.”

Rutnam explained that eSports is gaining major traction among middle and high school students — now colleges nationwide are even offering players scholarships. She noted that eSports are a way to combine all aspects of STEM learning in a hands-on and interactive way.

Frisco and Mckinney also have eSports labs that members can use and compete in.

“All three labs are providing wonderful opportunities for youth in Collin County and allowing the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County to carry out our mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” Rutnam told Local Profile.

The newest Plano lab is funded by Truist Foundation, while the Frisco and McKinney locations are funded by FC Dallas.

“At Truist, our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities and I really can’t think of a better organization to help us fulfill that purpose in the community than Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County,” Truist Market President North Dallas Matt Freimuth said in a statement.