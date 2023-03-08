With the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships set to occur in Fort Worth next month, fans will be able to purchase single-session tickets for the sporting event starting this week.

The Dickies Arena, which will be hosting the upcoming NCAA tournament, announced that individual session tickets will be available beginning on March 8 at 10 a.m. CST.

Fans that are interested in purchasing tickets in advance can also buy presale admission through Ticketmaster, which began on March 7, by using the code “DICKIES”.

The NCAA championship event is scheduled to take place at the Fort Worth arena on April 13-15. The event will feature eight of the top NCAA women’s gymnastics teams and solo competitors, as they compete with one another for the chance to earn a national championship.

This season alone, the number of perfect 10s awarded has doubled over previous seasons. Last year’s championships welcomed thousands of fans to Fort Worth and Dickies Arena as the Oklahoma Sooners won their fifth national championship in eight years. Florida finished second, followed by Utah and Auburn placing fourth.

Fort Worth and Dickies Arena provide a true neutral-site location, as there is no National Collegiate women’s gymnastics program in the state. Dickies Arena is a top-level venue for the championship that elevates the fan and student-athlete experience and the city of Fort Worth welcomes fans with open arms. Members of the Texas Woman’s gymnastics team will serve as key volunteers for the event.

All of the top women’s gymnastics schools will compete in the semifinals on April 13, with each semifinal divided into a session. The first semifinal session begins at 1:45 p.m. CST, while the second will start at 7:45 p.m. CST.

The top two teams from each semifinal will then move on to the national championship finals, which will take place at 2:45 p.m. CST on April 15.

Depending on preference, fans can purchase admission to individual sessions or buy an all-session ticket.

To purchase tickets for the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, head over to the Ticketmaster website.