To assist Murphy residents with their spring cleaning efforts, the city is hosting a recycling event later this spring.

The Spring Clean & Green will be held April 8 from 9 a.m. until noon. Collection stations will be arranged in the driveways of City Hall located at 206 North Murphy Road.

“Residents can start setting aside any left over chemicals and paints from home improvement projects or other no longer needed solvents,” said Greg Dunn, recreation specialist and member of the Keep Murphy Beautiful group.

The collection event is free for Murphy residents. A valid license or utility bill will be required for proof of residency.

“In addition, clothing, shoes, kitchen utensils, and other household items that are still usable will be gladly accepted,” said Dunn.

Donated clothing and housewares will be collected, sorted and shared with organizations that provide assistance to residents in need.

Household hazardous waste and large electronic recycling will also be accepted. Household hazardous waste can include:

Wet paint or solvents

Acids

Strong cleaners

Paint thinners

Fertilizers

Floor stripping liquids

Weed killing chemicals

Similar toxic or otherwise dangerous chemicals

“The fact that we’re accepting HHW and large electronic devices saves residents from trying to figure out what to do with these items,” said Dunn.

Among the material collected for disposal or recycling are light bulbs, batteries and electronics, such as old printers, computers, televisions, monitors and other similar items. Document shredding will be offered onsite as well.

Although the event is attempting to collect and recycle as many items as possible, tires of any type and medical supplies will not be accepted. However, the Murphy Police Department will host a Drug Take Back event on Saturday, April 22. During that event, all medications, whether prescription or over the counter, are accepted and no questions are asked.

For more information on the Spring Clean & Green event, click here.