Spring break is upon us folks! Enjoy family time with pop-up parties, photo-ops, movie nights and more. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: lajulia19 | shutterstock

When: March 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: The Village at Allen | 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen

More Info

Celebrate spring with the whole family at The Village at Allen’s pop-up party. There will be fun activities for kids, face-painting, crafts, balloon artists and an interactive DJ. Members of Allen Fire Department, Allen Police Department, Parks & Recreation, The Dinosaur Company and The Allen Americans Hockey Team will be there to meet the kids and the first 300 children (ages 3 and up) will receive a free goody bag.

When: March 7, 2023 | 4:00 to 6:45 p.m.

Where: Addison Town Park | 3799 Sidney Drive, Addison

More Info

Gather family and friends and head to Addison Town Park this Tuesday for an afternoon of fun outdoors. The Addison Outdoors’ pop-up trailer will be at the park with games for all ages, from a giant Jenga to imagination playground blocks to cornhole there will be something for everyone.

Photo: evgeny atamanenko | facebook

When: March 6, 8 and 10, 2023 | 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary | 1 Nature Pl, McKinney

Registration

This week the Heard is inviting kids from kindergarten to 6th grade to three learning adventures in the sanctuary. Each mini-camp will explore a different topic that will guide the hike through the sanctuary. On March 6 the first theme will be signs of spring, where children will learn what plants and animals do when winter turns into spring, then on March 8, they’ll learn all about reptiles with the reptiles R us mini-camp and finally on March 10, the topic will be butterflies and bees.

When: March 6 through 12, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Cinemark West Plano | 3800 Dallas Pkwy, Plano

More Info

Calling all film enthusiasts! This week you’ll get the chance of forming your own opinions of the best movies released in 2022 ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony this weekend. From gutwrenching dramas to thrilling action flicks to beautifully animated shorts, 2022 was a great year for cinephiles and you can look back at it in the big screen.

Photo: even it up – the ultimate heart tribute band | facebook

When: March 9, 2023 | 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Legacy North| 7401 Lone Star Dr, Plano

More Info

Get your best red attire ready to rock it out at this charity concert benefiting the American Heart Association. Sing along to your favorite hits with the ultimate Heart tribute band, Even it Up, learn CPR with glow-in-the-dark dummies and enjoy festive photo-ops.

Things to Eat and Drink This Week in Collin County