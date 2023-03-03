Spring break is starting early for some students. Schools in McKinney and Frisco will have the day off today as the local school districts are closing their facilities after a damaging winter storm on Thursday.

Initially reported by Frisco Enterprise, both McKinney and Frisco ISD are closed today, March 3, due to widespread power outages and damage caused by Thursday’s storm.

According to officials, many campuses do not have internet, phones or computers due to power outages. Facility security cameras and visitor check-in systems are also not functioning at this time.

“After the power outage occurred, our backup generators were activated, but after a short time experienced a mechanical failure which cannot be corrected tonight,” the district stated late Thursday night. “With the network down, all district facilities and campuses do not have internet, phones and Wifi. The safety and security of students and staff is of utmost concern.”

With no firm timeline provided for power restoration, the school districts have opted to close school facilities while maintenance in done throughout the districts.

“Estimates from Oncor indicate that the time frame to restore power will likely extend well into Friday,” the district website explained. “As always, student and staff safety is our number one priority. We appreciate your patience and support as we work through the impact of tonight’s storm.”

The closure of schools comes ahead of the student’s annual spring break, which will run from March 6 to 10. Additionally, March 13 is considered a student holiday throughout the districts. Therefore, classes are set to resume on Tuesday, March 14.

“Thank you for your patience as we continue to work hard through the night to bring our campuses back online,” FISD said.