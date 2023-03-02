Hundreds of flights at DFW International Airport are canceled with strong thunderstorms and hail expected to hit North Texas on March 2, 2023.

DFW International Airport already canceled 309 flights so far today, according to Flightaware.com. The majority of flights are still on schedule at DFW International Airport, yet travelers can expect delays and more cancelations as the day goes on. So far the airport has delayed an additional 84 flights.

According to WFAA, meteorologists expect significant storms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and a slight possibility of tornadoes. The storm is likely to peak between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., when the most damage will occur.

This morning the National Weather Service expanded the Level 4 out of 5 “moderate” risk level to include most of North Texas, which increased the level of threat of strong storms throughout the day.

WFAA explained that a Level 4 storm threat can include the likelihood of widespread severe storms that can bring up to baseball-size hail, wind gusts up to 75 mph and tornadoes. Storms will likely develop between Abilene and Fort Worth. The storms will then form into a line and sweep across North Texas arriving in DFW later in the afternoon to evening.

Dallas Love Field’s flights are still scheduled, but Southwest Airlines issued a weather waiver that allows travelers to reschedule their flights over the next two weeks.

American Airlines also issued a travel warning for those traveling through DFW Airport on March 2. Most of the company’s cancellations are through its partner regional carriers, such as Skywest, Mesa and Envoy, which connect hubs such as DFW to smaller cities such as El Paso.

Schools in Allen, Frisco, Arlington and Dallas could also be impacted by the storm and parents should watch for any announcements from their child’s district.