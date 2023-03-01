Summer is coming up before we know it, and with it comes the opportunity to fill some time and make some extra money. Plano Parks and Recreation announced that it will be hosting a hiring event on March 4 for a variety of summer jobs.

To gear up for the upcoming summer months, Plano Parks and Recreation says it is looking to hire individuals ages 14 and up for numerous part-time and seasonal positions with its Recreation Division.

The summer positions that are currently available include lifeguards, swim instructors, recreation aides, day camp counselors, gymnastics coaches and concession attendants.

“We could not serve the summer recreation needs of our community without the help of our outstanding seasonal employees,” said Susie Hergenrader, assistant director for Plano Parks and Recreation.

The Parks and Recreation Department says that the positions offer many different perks such as flexible hours, discounted memberships and the chance to positively impact other people’s lives.

“Summertime is synonymous with swim lessons, waterparks, day camps, and trips,” Hergenrader said. “We need teens, young adults, college students, adults and retirees to make those opportunities a reality.”

No experience is needed to apply for any of the positions, and Parks and Recreation says that it will be providing all training and certifications to new hires for no charge.

Parks and Recreation said that it will conduct the interviews, drug screenings and hire candidates on-site at the event. Individuals applying for any aquatics positions are advised to bring a swim suit, as swim tests will be administered.

The hiring event will be taking place at Carpenter Park Recreation Center, which is located at 6701 Coit Rd. The event will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

For more information on the summer hiring event, head over to the Plano Parks and Recreation website.