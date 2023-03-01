Celebrate the spring spirit, enjoy a run or two, take the family for a day at the farm and dance and sing along at a concert, all in one fun-packed weekend in Collin County. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Photo: ververidis vasilis | shutterstock

When: March 4, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Southfork Ranch | 3700 Hogge Dr., Plano

Tickets

Welcome spring early with a Texas-size color party. Celebrating its 13th anniversary, the Dallas Festival of Colors will treat guests to a day full of music, food and fun. Enjoy a live performance of traditional drums from India (Dhol), dance performers, DJs and color throws. The first 200 entrees will receive a free T-shirt and colors to throw. Happy Holi!

When: February 24 through March 25, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Pocket Sandwich Theatre | 1104 S. Elm Street, Carrollton

Tickets

No one is safe in this murderous love triangle. Based on the play written by Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick, the show is divided into three scenes in which a murder is planned. Before planning her lover’s death with the help of her husband, Arlene planned her husband’s murder aided by her lover. After both her plans were botched, it was her turn to become the target of a murder attempt.

Photo: stick men | facebook

When: March 3, 2023 | 8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Sanctuary | 6633 Virginia Parkway #102, McKinney

Tickets

If you are looking for a night of live music good drinks and delicious food, head to The Guitar Sanctuary this Friday night. Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto, from the legendary London band King Crimson, will be performing two one-hour sets next to composer Markus Reuter. Enjoy bar and food service by Rick’s Chophouse.

When: February 11 through 25, 2023| See the full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre| 1400 Summit Ave, Ste E, Plano

Tickets

Join Anelle Dupuy, a beauty school graduate, as she enters Truvy Jones’ salon and meets all the regulars: Clairee Belcher, the former mayor’s cheerful widow; Shelby; and her mother, M’Lynn Eatenton. Enjoy this touching drama full of hilarious repartee and acerbic but humorous dialogue.

Photo: chocoholic frolic | instagram

When: March 4, 2023 | 7:30 a.m.

Where: Red Tail Pavilion | 2801 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

More Info

Looking for an excuse to work out? How does a nice chocolate treat and a commemorative medal at the finish line of a run sound? Head to the Red Tail Pavilion this Saturday and enjoy safe and scenic routes, chip-timed results, chocolate-themed rest stops and the chance to beat your personal best in a 5k and KidsK.

When: March 4, 2022| 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

The ultimate Pink tribute band is performing this weekend at Legacy Hall. Get ready for a breathtaking aerial skill performance, live music and all of Pink’s stage energy. For the best view of the stage reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge and enjoy the show along with a dedicated cocktail service.

Photo: full circle dance | instagram

Little Farmer Fridays: Pig Party When: March 3, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West 15th Street, Plano

Tickets Get the kids to meet mother and daughter pig-duo Jolene and Dolly and enjoy pig-themed activities as well as preschool storytime at the schoolhouse. Wrap up the pig-full day with a hayride around the farmstead and make a round feeding the animals at the farm.

When: March 3 through 5, 2023 | 3:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Improv | 4980 Belt Line Rd, #250, Dallas

More Info

The hilarious Craig Ferguson is making a stop at the Addison Improv this weekend. Enjoy all the comedic talent you’ll recognize from his previous work as the host of CBS’ Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Drew Carey Show, Saving Grace and more.

Photo: badon hill studio | shutterstock

When: March 4, 2023 | 7:00 a.m.

Where: Plaza Theatre | 521 W. State St., Garland

Tickets

Maybe chocolate is not enough motivation for you, then what about beer? Enjoy a fun run around the double loop course at Dallas’ Fair Park and earn your beer at the finish line and a ticket to the North Texas Irish Festival. After the run, have fun with live music, cheer and more beer!

When: March 4, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Guitar Sanctuary| 6633 Virginia Parkway #102, McKinney

Tickets

Enjoy a Hawaiian-themed evening by the hand of three masters of traditional music and delicious food by L&L Hawaiian BBQ of Plano, all tickets will include a Hawaiian Buffet dinner as part of the price.

Things to Eat, Drink or Buy

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Free Public Art Tour

When: Selected days January 26 through March 29, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Visitor Center | 200 W. Virginia, McKinney

More Info

Ducks in a Row?

When: March 3 and 4, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

More Info

Friday Night Fun at The Edge

When: March 3, 2023 | 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Edge | 201 E. St. Mary Dr., Allen

More Info

Prohibition in Garland

When: March 4, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Crossing | 393 N 6th St., Garland

More Info

Voices of Generations

When: March 5, 2023 | 2:30 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

Tickets

Know & Grow: Houseplant Workshop

When: March 4, 2023 | 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Allen Public Library | 300 N. Allen Dr, Allen

More Info

Friday Night Market

When: March 3, 2023 | 9:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Celina

More Info