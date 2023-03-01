Celebrate the spring spirit, enjoy a run or two, take the family for a day at the farm and dance and sing along at a concert, all in one fun-packed weekend in Collin County. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.
Holi Mela Festival of Colors 2023
When: March 4, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Southfork Ranch | 3700 Hogge Dr., Plano
Tickets
Welcome spring early with a Texas-size color party. Celebrating its 13th anniversary, the Dallas Festival of Colors will treat guests to a day full of music, food and fun. Enjoy a live performance of traditional drums from India (Dhol), dance performers, DJs and color throws. The first 200 entrees will receive a free T-shirt and colors to throw. Happy Holi!
Murder at the Howard Johnson’s
When: February 24 through March 25, 2023 | See the full schedule
Where: Pocket Sandwich Theatre | 1104 S. Elm Street, Carrollton
Tickets
No one is safe in this murderous love triangle. Based on the play written by Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick, the show is divided into three scenes in which a murder is planned. Before planning her lover’s death with the help of her husband, Arlene planned her husband’s murder aided by her lover. After both her plans were botched, it was her turn to become the target of a murder attempt.
An Evening with The Stick Men
When: March 3, 2023 | 8:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Where: The Sanctuary | 6633 Virginia Parkway #102, McKinney
Tickets
If you are looking for a night of live music good drinks and delicious food, head to The Guitar Sanctuary this Friday night. Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto, from the legendary London band King Crimson, will be performing two one-hour sets next to composer Markus Reuter. Enjoy bar and food service by Rick’s Chophouse.
Steel Magnolias
When: February 11 through 25, 2023| See the full schedule
Where: Art Centre Theatre| 1400 Summit Ave, Ste E, Plano
Tickets
Join Anelle Dupuy, a beauty school graduate, as she enters Truvy Jones’ salon and meets all the regulars: Clairee Belcher, the former mayor’s cheerful widow; Shelby; and her mother, M’Lynn Eatenton. Enjoy this touching drama full of hilarious repartee and acerbic but humorous dialogue.
Chocoholic Frolic
When: March 4, 2023 | 7:30 a.m.
Where: Red Tail Pavilion | 2801 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano
More Info
Looking for an excuse to work out? How does a nice chocolate treat and a commemorative medal at the finish line of a run sound? Head to the Red Tail Pavilion this Saturday and enjoy safe and scenic routes, chip-timed results, chocolate-themed rest stops and the chance to beat your personal best in a 5k and KidsK.
Just Like P!NK
When: March 4, 2022| 7:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
Tickets
The ultimate Pink tribute band is performing this weekend at Legacy Hall. Get ready for a breathtaking aerial skill performance, live music and all of Pink’s stage energy. For the best view of the stage reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge and enjoy the show along with a dedicated cocktail service.
Little Farmer Fridays: Pig Party
When: March 3, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West 15th Street, Plano
Tickets
Get the kids to meet mother and daughter pig-duo Jolene and Dolly and enjoy pig-themed activities as well as preschool storytime at the schoolhouse. Wrap up the pig-full day with a hayride around the farmstead and make a round feeding the animals at the farm.
Craig Ferguson at the Addison Improv
When: March 3 through 5, 2023 | 3:00 p.m.
Where: Addison Improv | 4980 Belt Line Rd, #250, Dallas
More Info
The hilarious Craig Ferguson is making a stop at the Addison Improv this weekend. Enjoy all the comedic talent you’ll recognize from his previous work as the host of CBS’ Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Drew Carey Show, Saving Grace and more.
NTX Irish Festival Fun Run
When: March 4, 2023 | 7:00 a.m.
Where: Plaza Theatre | 521 W. State St., Garland
Tickets
Maybe chocolate is not enough motivation for you, then what about beer? Enjoy a fun run around the double loop course at Dallas’ Fair Park and earn your beer at the finish line and a ticket to the North Texas Irish Festival. After the run, have fun with live music, cheer and more beer!
Masters of Hawaiian Music
When: March 4, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: The Guitar Sanctuary| 6633 Virginia Parkway #102, McKinney
Tickets
Enjoy a Hawaiian-themed evening by the hand of three masters of traditional music and delicious food by L&L Hawaiian BBQ of Plano, all tickets will include a Hawaiian Buffet dinner as part of the price.
Things to Eat, Drink or Buy
Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County
Free Public Art Tour
When: Selected days January 26 through March 29, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Visitor Center | 200 W. Virginia, McKinney
More Info
Ducks in a Row?
When: March 3 and 4, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney
More Info
Friday Night Fun at The Edge
When: March 3, 2023 | 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: The Edge | 201 E. St. Mary Dr., Allen
More Info
Prohibition in Garland
When: March 4, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.
Where: Heritage Crossing | 393 N 6th St., Garland
More Info
Voices of Generations
When: March 5, 2023 | 2:30 p.m.
Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson
Tickets
Know & Grow: Houseplant Workshop
When: March 4, 2023 | 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Allen Public Library | 300 N. Allen Dr, Allen
More Info
Friday Night Market
When: March 3, 2023 | 9:00 p.m.
Where: Downtown Celina
More Info