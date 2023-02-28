The Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District (CFBISD) has announced that it will be holding two separate parent workshops on the topic of fentanyl.

The workshops — which are scheduled for Feb. 27 and March 22 — will be offering up tips and information to attending parents about how they can keep their children safe from the risks of fentanyl.

In addition to fentanyl safety tips, according to CBS DFW, a representative from the school district says that the workshops will also be providing information to parents on how they can keep track of their respective children’s cell phone and social media use.

The upcoming workshops come following the tragic deaths of three CFBISD students, as a result of fentanyl use.

Recently, on Feb. 9 of this year, CFBISD hosted a presentation for parents about the numerous dangers of the synthetic opioid drug.

During the presentation, Christina Peña shared the tragic details about how her daughter, Angelina Rogers, died back in 2020 as a result of fentanyl poisoning.

Peña told the parents in attendance that her daughter had been given a pill by a fellow student, which had been laced with the deadly opioid (via CBS DFW).

“She had Oxys and she gave one to my daughter. My daughter took half and never woke up,” Peña said (via CBS DFW).

Both workshops are scheduled to take place in the Texas Room at Carrollton’s CFBISD Education Services Division Complex, located on 1820 Pearl St. Each workshop will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.